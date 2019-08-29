Winning football returned to Pleasant Ridge High School last year after the Rams went 5-4 and broke a two-year stretch with losing records.

The next challenge is to win a playoff game.

The Rams have made the playoffs in each of head coach Pat McCollim’s seven seasons and as he enters his eighth, postseason success is what the team is setting their sights on. Last season, Pleasant Ridge fell to Rossville 36-14 in the playoffs. McCollim scheduled stronger opponents outside of their district like Nemeha Central.

“If we can win a playoff game, then there’s a chance we host a district championship game,” senior lineman Rob Gwartney said, “and that’d be awesome.”

McCollim and his staff return 12 starters, six on each side of the ball. He said they will be relying on younger players to step up into starting roles. The Rams will face inexperience at the quarterback position but are optimistic about the guys taking over. Keaton Comer and Jake Heckman both started at different positions on the offense last season but have taken quarterback reps during the summer.

Heckman also figures to fit into the backfield rotation where he contributed last season.

The wide receivers are led by senior Caden Raymos, who also plays linebacker. Raymos is in his fourth year with the program and said he spent the summer working on his athleticism.

“I’ve been working to turn myself from a blocker type to more of an athlete,” he said. “So, working on speed, agility, getting stronger. I actually got a lot taller this year so that really helps, but just things like being a better route runner and improving my hands.”

With a small team to begin with, McCollim said they have to be careful and precise during practice.

“It’s always a challenge to stay healthy because you’re not as deep as bigger programs and making sure we get good reps in practice.”

Something the Rams lack is size, but everyone in the room is aware of the disadvantage and have prepared to counter with speed.

“Other than winning playoff games, we want to be the fastest tempo team in the state,” Gwartney said.

Senior lineman Matt Schied reinforced the team’s plan to be faster than their opponents.

“We definitely won’t be the biggest group,” Schied said, “but we’ll always be the quickest ones up on the line getting ready for the next play.”

Outside of the X’s and O’s, Raymos is looking forward to one more year with his friends.

“I think this year is going to be our year,” Raymos said. “We have a really close-knit team this year because we’re all friends and this team brings us together.”

2019 Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs Jefferson County North

Sept. 13vs. Troy

Sept. 20 at McLouth

Sept. 27 vs Atchison County

Oct. 4 at Nemaha Central

Oct. 11 vs Horton

Oct. 18 vs Maur Hill

Oct. 25 at Riverside

All game times at 7 p.m.