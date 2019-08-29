It has been an action-packed summer for Leavenworth’s new head football coach Sean Sachen.

Sachen, who coached in different positions with the team prior, took the job toward the end of May as the school year was ending and has been busy preparing for the season.

Sachen had spent the previous five seasons working on the Pioneers defensive staff under former head coach Mark Litrell before the latter’s retirement opened the door for Sachen to step in. Having watched the way Litrell did things has saved him a lot of trouble.

“That time between when school gets out and practice starts is crazy,” Sachen said. “You have to make sure every kid is equipped and has a number but since I watched coach Litrell handle that all the time, I expect it and don’t get fired up about it because it happens.”

Sachen takes over for a Pioneers team that went 1-8 last season and has not had a winning season since he joined the staff in 2014.

Sachen said the Pioneers will run a triple-option offense and he tabbed junior JoVaughn Darthard as the quarterback who has impressed the most in the scheme over the summer.

“He’s a heck of an athlete that can throw well enough to get the job done when we need to pass,” Sachen said. “He’s a leader and nobody is going to outwork him. We give these kids the option to do some of the summer conditioning and he did every day.”

The Pioneers also return running back Ja’hawn Byrd who rushed for more than 100 yards in four games last season, averaged 6.8 yards per carry and ran for 352 yards in the Pioneers 83-21 win over Turner.

Among other seniors, Sachen said offensive and defensive lineman Anthony Garcia had done a lot over the summer to prepare for the season.

“He’s the leader of the big boys, when something needs to be said, he’ll say it,” Sachen said. “We’re really happy with the work he’s put in this summer getting in great shape.”

Sachen said other than improving the team’s record he wants to get every player to buy into what they’re trying to do.

“We’ve all talked together about changing the culture and what we need to do,” he said, “but I tell them, it’s not about me or whoever they bring in for this job, they have to make the conscious effort to do the things they’re being asked to do to be successful. If we can really buy into that and get going, the winning will take of itself.”

2019 Schedule:

Sept. 6 at DeSoto

Sept. 12 at SM Northwest

Sept. 20 vs Basehor-Linwood

Sept. 27 vs Turner

Oct. 4 at Lansing

Oct. 11 vs Shawnee Heights

Oct. 18 vs Bonner Springs

Oct. 25 at SM North

All game times at 7 p.m.