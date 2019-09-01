Even though Highland Park's football losing streak has reached 43 games, dating back to early in the 2014 season, coach Mike Foristiere is convinced the Scots are making progress as he begins his second season at the school.

Numbers are up and Foristiere believes his team will be more competitive than it was a year ago, when the Scots were outscored 516-58 in an 0-9 campaign.

But Foristiere, who has coached in multiple states over a long career, also knows there's still still plenty of work left to be done before the Scots can be competitive on a weekly basis, particularly in the Centennial League.

"I believe we're way ahead of last year,'' Foristiere said. "But that being said, last year we were so deep in the sewer hole. I don't know if we're out of the sewer hole, but we're climbing. We're climbing and that's what I like so far.''

Highland Park has fought a severe numbers crunch in recent seasons, with the Scots unable to play full schedules at the freshman and junior varsity levels and sometimes challenged to suit up more than 30 players on varsity game nights.

That situation has improved drastically as Highland Park begins to open the 2019 season Friday night at Seaman. Foristiere currently has 53 players on his roster, although 38 are either freshmen or sophomores, including 25 freshmen.

"We had an average of about 30 kids over the summer, so that was really good,'' Foristiere said. "We're just very, very young and we'll just see where things go.''

Highland Park returns seven starters on offense and six on defense, but wide receiver/defensive back Aizah Johnson and running back/defensive lineman Greg Latona are the lone returning senior starters.

Also returning are juniors Chance Gragg (center/defensive lineman) and Tre Prosper (quarterback/outside linebacker) and sophomore offensive/defensive linemen Morgan Dean and Trent Long and sophomore offensive lineman Sam Henderson.

"We push and we want to see every-day improvement, every day get better,'' Foristiere said. "The most important thing is that when people come out I want them to stick. I want them to show some character and stick instead of when things get rough say, "Well, I bail now.'

"I think within a year we'll be starting to look really decent — competitive.''

After opening at Seaman, Highland Park will play its home opener on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Hummer Sports Park against Kansas City-Sumner.

The Scots played their closest game of the season last year against the Sabres, dropping a 36-34 decision.

SCOTS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Mike Foristiere, second year.

Last year’s record — 0-9, 0-7.

Top offensive returners — OL Morgan Dean, so.; C Chance Gragg, jr; OL Sam Henderson, so.; WR Aizah Johnson, sr.; RB Greg Latona, sr.; OL Trent Long, so.; QB Tre Prosper, jr.

Top defensive returners — DL Morgan Dean, so.; DL Chance Gragg, jr; DB Aizah Johnson, sr.; DL Greg Latona, sr.; DL Trent Long, so.; OLB Tre Prosper, jr.

Schedule — Sept. 6 at Seaman, Sept. 12 KC-Sumner Academy (Hummer), Sept. 20 Topeka High (Hummer), Sept. 27 at Topeka West (Hummer), Oct. 4 at Junction City, Oct. 11 Emporia (Hummer), Oct. 18 at Washburn Rural, 24 Manhattan (Hummer), Nov. 1 First round of 5A playoffs.