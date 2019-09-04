It feels like yesterday I was watching Super Bowl 43 where the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite the heroic efforts of Larry Fitzgerald for the Cardinals.

That was 10 years ago and since then only three other AFC teams – the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens – have won in the Super Bowl since showing domination by mainstays in the conference.

In sports, we tend to forget who has played for championships rather quickly after they happen – unless of course, your team was playing in it. So, as the Chiefs embark on a journey with only one acceptable destination, I think it’s worth looking at how hard it has been to join the elite group of Super Bowl contenders in the AFC over the last decade.

Like I mentioned above, since 2009, only four AFC teams have made it to the Super Bowl. This wouldn’t be such a strange occurrence if the NFC was in a similar state, but it is in fact the exact opposite.

Since 2009, nine NFC teams have played for the Super Bowl – the Seattle Seahawks being the only team win the NFC two times in that span. Take it back 20 years and 12 teams have represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. The only teams in the NFC to not play in the Super Bowl are the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.

Having nine teams represented in one conference compared to four in the other during a 10-year span is odd enough but going back another 20 years for the AFC side only adds three teams – the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans – giving the AFC seven Super Bowl representatives in the last 20 years to the NFC’s 12.

To put it further into perspective, the only AFC quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl in the last 10 years are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco. In the NFC, Jared Goff, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have all started the Super Bowl since 2009.

Basically, the NFC is a conference where seemingly any competent quarterback can lead their team to the Super Bowl and the AFC is dominated at the top by its elite quarterbacks – sans Joe Flacco – and the generational defenses of the 2012-13 Ravens and 2015-16 Broncos.

For the Chiefs to break through and become one the real contenders in a conference of mainstays, they have to possess the qualities of those teams. Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly carry his load and likely more, but the defense has to be better, not amazing, just better.

