The season opener for Lansing volleyball did not necessarily go as planned after the Lions fell to St. Thomas Aquinas in three sets at the Spectrum Sports Volleyball Slam Saturday.

Aquinas is the top-ranked team in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Class 5A rankings and the Lions were right behind them in second going into Saturday’s match. The Lions came into the season with high expectations after a third-place finish in last year’s state tournament and are looking to fill gaps left by a strong nucleus of departees in Bradi Basler, Miranda Karpierz, Taylor Lang (Butler County), Kennedy Farris (KU) and Rachel Fairbanks (University of Nebraska-Omaha).

The match lived up to its heavyweight potential and despite not getting the desired outcome, Lions head coach Julie Slater said there was nothing discouraging about it.

“I feel good about where we are at,” she said, “just need to fix a few things and tweak others.”

A closely contested first game was taken by the Lions 25-23 but Aquinas took the second game convincingly 25-13. In the deciding game, Aquinas maintained momentum and won 25-19 to solidify their position atop 5A volleyball for the time being.

Lions’ libero Kamryn Farris was named the player of the match by MaxPreps after recording 15 digs. Karli Schmidt led the team with 10 kills while Sam Moburg, Amelia Van Der Werff and Iyannah Jackson all had three. Moburg and Jackson also added three blocks. McKinzie Weaver and Caitlin Bishop each had 10 assists. Slater said she was impressed with the saves made Jill Carson throughout the match.

The Lions will get another shot at Aquinas in less than two weeks at a triangular match hosted by Washburn Rural High School scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 12.

College commits

The Lions were without their senior and KU commit Caroline Crawford as she competes with Team USA volleyball in Egypt. Crawford isn’t the only Lion to opt to join the Jayhawks for college over the last few years and she isn’t the only one on this season’s team to make a college commitment.

Schmidt is also committed to KU with Crawford, Van Der Werff committed to Middle Tennessee State in July, Weaver committed to Newman late last month and Moburg was right after her with her commitment to Washburn.

Slater said it is unusual for them to have this many D1 and D2 commitments in the same season but in her 35th season at Lansing, those things tend to happen from time to time. Slater said getting athletes ready to make the jump to college competition begins at a young age and requires a lot of dedication year-round.

“I would say that I encouraged them to get started in club volleyball at the age of 12,” she said. “That has allowed them to develop and hone their skills. They all play on high-level club teams in the offseason too.”

Up next

The Lions will play in a triangular match against Seaman High School and Lawrence Free State scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence.