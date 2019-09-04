Pleasant Ridge volleyball got its season off to a good start with two wins against Horton and McLouth in a triangular match Tuesday at McLouth High School.

The Rams faced Horton in their first match and took the first game 25-22. The Chargers came back and won the second game 25-19 but the Rams closed out the match-deciding game strong 25-15.

Rams head coach Joy Ewert said she felt the team started to get in rhythm toward the end of the match.

“It was their first game of the season and we had to work some kinks out,” she said. “I knew coming into the season that we have to create energy because we are just as talented as last year and finally, by the third game of the match we were starting to roll.”

The energy carried into the Rams’ second match against McLouth in which they won a tightly contested first game 26-24. The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the narrow defeat in the next game as the Rams finished up their sweep 25-18 to start the season 2-0.

“We were led by senior setter Hannah Forge, who had a great night leading the team with her great sets,” Ewert said. “Her sister, Haley Forge, also had a great night leading the team in kills and ace serves. Our junior libero, Bailey Ko, and sophomore designated setter, Kelsey Theis, are a force in the back row digging everything up that came their way.”

The Rams return to McLouth to compete in the McLouth Tournament scheduled for Saturday at McLouth High School.