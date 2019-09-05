Veteran Washburn volleyball coach Chris Herron and his Ichabods are appreciative for all the positive acclaim they've received during the preseason.

The Ichabods are fourth-ranked in NCAA Division II and are the preseason MIAA No. 1 pick after a 33-5 2018 season that saw Washburn reach the national semifinals.

But Herron and his players know none of that matters if they don't back it up this season.

Washburn will begin that task Friday and Saturday at Lee Arena when they host the eight-school Washburn Invitational tournament.

"Last year was last year,'' Herron said. "It's over, so we've got to go on. That's kind of our mantra, that we want to try to manage expectations. That's what we've been talking about and eliminate some of that noise we're hearing from being ranked here and being picked here and all that stuff.

"If you can control that, and you have to have a good mindset to do that, then we'll be fine. But if you let that get into your head — all that patting on the back people have been doing to you and you start feeling pretty good about yourself — then all of a sudden somebody beats you that's not supposed to.''

With that in mind, Herron admitted he hasn't been doing much back-patting in preseason, concentrating on getting the experienced Ichabods ready for the year.

"I've been trying not to do that as a matter of fact,'' Herron said with a smile. "I've been trying to tell them that there's a long way to go.''

The Ichabods graduated three seniors off last year's team, but return 12 letter winners, including All-MIAA picks Erica Montgomery, a senior, and juniors Genna Berg, Allison Maxwell and Faith Rottinghaus.

Rottinghaus, who helped Shawnee Heights win the 2016 Class 5A state championship, said Herron has been tough on the Ichabods in practices and said the team understands why.

"He wants to show us that those rankings don't really mean anything unless we go out there and we are able to prove to people that we should be up there,'' Rottinghaus said. "He's been hard on us, but he's only hard on us when he knows we can do better and he trusts us to be some of the best players ever at Washburn.''

Rottinghaus knows every team the Ichabods face will be gunning for them because of their lofty ranking.

"I think the main importance that we take from that is that last year we really strived to become ranked because we started out as an unranked team and that really gave us some drive and motivation,'' she said. "This year other teams are going to want to beat us even more because we are ranked.''

The Ichabods will have to replace All-MIAA setter Shayla Conner, who graduated.

"Right now it's (junior) Allison Sadler, who played for us quite a bit as a freshman, when Shay was hurt,'' Herron said. "She got her feet wet there and got to sit back last year and watch Shay lead and just figure stuff out. I know she benefited from that.

"She's probably actually a better setter than Shayla, but Shayla just had those leadership intangibles that you can't even quantify. You can't measure those things; they're just really important and that's where we miss Shayla the most.''

Washburn returns its top three kills leaders from 2018, with Montgomery registering 385 kills a year ago while Maxwell had 382 and Berg 359.

Maxwell notched a team-best 126 total blocks while Taylor Antonowhich had 36 service aces. Rottinghaus had 670 digs.

The Ichabods open their season at noon Friday against William Jewell and will return later in the day to play Texas Woman's University at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Washburn will play Quincy at 11:30 a.m. and No. 23-ranked Central Washington at 3:30 p.m.

Herron said it's time to get the season started.

"It's past time,'' he said. "Last year at this time we already had played so we'll have five more practices before we play this year than we did last year. We're anxious; we're a little itchy about it.''