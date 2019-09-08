NORTH NEWTON—The Bethany College football team kicked off its season with a KCAC game at Bethel. Bethany was unable to top the Threshers, falling in the contest 34-14.

The Threshers struck first, putting one in the end zone in the first quarter. Bethel scored on a 53-yard drive spanning three plays and 49 seconds of clock time. Bethany was able to even things up with a touchdown in the first part of the second quarter. Austin Denson, senior quarterback, passed one to Antoise Fields, senior receiver, for a 13-yard touchdown. The teams went into the locker room tied up but the Threshers struck immediately in the second half scoring another touchdown on their first drive lasting four plays and spanning 48 yards. Bethel added another touchdown later in the third quarter with a five-play, 64-yard drive. The Threshers attempted a PAT pass without success. The Threshers brought their score to 27 in the fourth quarter with a single, 59-yard quarterback keeper touchdown. On their next drive, Bethel was able to score once again with a three-play, 25-yard touchdown drive. Finally, the Swedes recovered a fumble and carried it back 79 yards for a touchdown.

Denson commanded the Bethany offense with 19 completions on 37 attempts with one touchdown. Denson also led the team in rushing yard with 39 yards gained on 12 attempts. Finally, a group of Swedes did the receiving duties. Trey Mendoza, freshman receiver, had 37 yards on five carries with Derek Jones, senior running back, recorded 26 yards on four attempts. Finally, Rodney Molette, senior receiver and Fields had 16 and 14 receiving yards, respectively. Oscar Scott, senior linebacker, led the team with nine tackles. He also recorded 0.5 tackles for a loss of one yard. David Williams, freshman linebacker, had six tackles with three tackles for loss

Up Next . . .

The Swedes come home for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 14 when they host the Saint Mary.