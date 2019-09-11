Now in the midst of a four-match winning streak, Pleasant Ridge volleyball won two matches against Maur Hill and Jefferson County North in the team’s first home meet of the season.

The Lady Rams took the first match against Maur Hill in three games (25-19, 24-26, 25-19) and head coach Joy Ewert said she was proud of how they played as a team from start to finish.

“When we were down the players rallied around each other to keep each other pumped,” she said. “Emma Schwinn finally figured everything out and led the team in kills. She really lifted us up during that match.”

In the second match against JCN, the Lady Rams beat the Chargers in three games (25-17, 21-25, 25-22) but this time Ewert was impressed by how her team moved the ball around.

“It was really a total team effort from Bailey Ko and Kelsey Theis digging up everything that came their way,” she said. “Hanna Forge was setting the ball wherever I asked her to so our hitters were able to pound the ball and had their defense moving in all directions.”

The Lady Rams are 8-1 on the season and will carry their winning streak into the Nemaha Central Tournament scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

5A rivals rematch

Lansing will get its rematch against top-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday with both teams participating in a triangular meet at Washburn Rural High School. The Lions and Saints opened the season Aug. 31 at the Spectrum Slam where the Saints came out on top in three games (25-23, 13-25, 19-25). First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Topeka.

Bobcats pick up split

Basehor-Linwood suffered its first loss of the season Monday on the road against Mill Valley (15-25, 25-20, 25-18) but bounced back with a two-game sweep against Piper (25-7, 25-8). The Bobcats are 4-1 on the season and are on the road for a dual match against Ottawa High School Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.