Following their Week 1 49-28 loss to Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood football needed a big improvement going into their United Kansas Conference matchup with Lansing Friday. The Bobcats saw that improvement in more ways than one in their 30-28 win over the Lions.

In the Bobcats’ loss, the Chieftains were able to run all over the place, racking up nearly 300 yards on the ground. Against a Lions’ team that ran for 363 yards in their Week 1 win over Blue Valley Southwest, the Bobcats defense allowed just 110 yards on 39 attempts.

“We saw our defense be a lot more aggressive (in Week 2),” Bobcats head coach Rod Stallbaumer said. “They did a much better job of initiating contact, playing fast and making the reads a lot better.”

It wasn’t just on defense where Stallbaumer saw improvement. He said quarterback Chase Torkelson looked a lot better Friday making his pre-snap reads and the offensive line’s heightened aggressiveness allowed them to run the ball more.

Torkelson is two starts into his senior season and has accumulated 597 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns – all three came on Friday. When the summer began, Torkelson was toward the front of the pack in terms of who would start at quarterback. At the beginning of practices in August, Stallbaumer indicated Torkelson had deepened his understanding of the offense and had put himself in great position to win the job.

Torkelson agreed that his comfort in the offense had grown over the summer to this point and credited those around him for elevating him.

“I think my understanding of the playbook has really built my confidence throughout the summer to today,” he said. “I also have great teammates that keep pushing me to be better.”

In Friday’s win, the Bobcats found themselves positioned on the Lions’ goal line on three occasions and came away with touchdowns on all three drives. Each of those three drives ended the same, with Torkelson powering into the end zone on two designed runs and another on a broken play. While he gets credit for the touchdown, Torkelson said it doesn’t happen without his 10 teammates executing their assignments.

“Those quarterback runs don’t work without everyone doing their part on the offense,” he said. “The misdirection motions, the pulling offensive lineman and the perimeter blocking are all hard parts of those plays.”

At 1-1, the Bobcats head into another big United Kansas Conference matchup Friday when they play at Leavenworth High School. The Pioneers are 0-2 on the season, but they aren’t being underestimated by anyone.

“They’ve had a couple tough losses, but they’re very athletic,” Stallbaumer said. “They’ve got some really good players on that side so they’re always going to be dangerous as a result.”