Less than a week ago, I was ready to mail it in on Kansas football this season and stick my head in the sand for the 11th consecutive year.

The Jayhawks were fresh off one of, if not the ugliest loss of the last decade after Coastal Carolina came to Lawrence and left with its first victory over a Power-5 school. Without looking at the box score, one could assume the Chanticleers were just unstoppable on one side of the ball and the Jayhawks fell behind early. That’s usually what happens when they lose to inferior schools. Instead, the Jayhawks lost 12-7 and to make matters worse, they scored those seven points on the first drive of the game. Coastal didn’t have a brick wall in front of the ‘Hawks offense either. Kansas just regressed to the silly mistakes and bad playcalling that has plagued the last decade of football in Lawrence.

So, going into their first road game of the season at Boston College, even the most optimistic Jayhawks fan was having nightmares of a bloodbath.

The era of Les Miles at Kansas in some ways depended on the ‘Hawks not getting ran out of town Friday and the exact opposite happened.

Maybe I’m alone when I say this but I was shocked beyond belief when I saw Kansas was leading Boston College 21-17. I was even more shocked when I saw the final score was 48-24 in favor of the Jayhawks.

Call me crazy, but that absolutely should not have happened.

Carter Stanley went out and torched the Golden Eagles big time, likely cementing himself as the starter for the remainder of the year. I’m happy for him, but it’s concerning to think the Jayhawks gave Thomas MacVittie, a junior college transfer, a scholarship to come in and not play at all this season.

Pooka Williams and Khalil Herbert went off – as we should expect them to – with each eclipsing 100 yards and finding the end zone.

Give it up for the ‘Hawks on defense too. BC runs the ball like it is going out of style and their running backs are gigantic. Both AJ Dillon and David Bailey weigh over 250 pounds and they play like pure bruisers. Thankfully, the Jayhawks’ offense was able to put up points which forced the Golden Eagles to pass the ball more to try and catch up.

Unfortunately, I can only be so optimistic about Kansas football and while I hate to say it, I have a feeling this will be one of their last wins of the season. Now, there are definitely some winnable games on the schedule now that they have proved they can beat a decent team, but it is still hard to imagine more than one win in Big 12 play. West Virginia comes to Lawrence Saturday and other than a matchup with Kansas State – and they’ve looked really good through three weeks – Kansas will probably struggle to win these games. It does not mean they can’t still be competitive and improve on the little things.

Besides, those are the improvements you want to see in a head coach’s first year.

