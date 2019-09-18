Holy cow, Patrick Mahomes is amazing.

That is what was running through my head and coming out of my mouth when my jaw wasn’t on the floor for the entire second quarter of the Chiefs’ 28-10 win over the Raiders Sunday.

As for the other three quarters, he was good enough to keep his offense on the field long enough for the defense to be rested and ready to stop Oakland. It wasn’t pretty by any means, the first quarter was actually downright ugly and I would not blame a soul for feeling a growing concern that Mahomes’ ankle might actually be a problem.

Down 10-0 entering the second quarter, the Chiefs were at a point where most any team feels the pressure of falling even further behind if they don’t start putting points on the board. I don’t know if it was just me, but Mahomes didn’t seem to feel any pressure as he opened the second frame with a 44-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson. The biggest play of the day by a mile for the Chiefs came out of nowhere and it was the start of Mahomes’ destruction of the Raiders’ secondary

While the first touchdown was the longest, Mahomes threw three more touchdowns in the quarter and the Chiefs went from being down 10-0 to being up 28-10 in 15 minutes. Unfortunately, it was the only scoring the Chiefs would do for the entire game with Mahomes’ last big bomb of the day – a 75-yard touchdown to Mecole Hardman – being called back due to a holding penalty. The second half was a great chance for the defense to protect a good-sized lead and they had their share of impressive moments.

Both of Derrick Carr’s interceptions were on head-scratching plays but props to Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward for making heads up plays to get Mahomes back on the field.

The running game was nonexistent but one has to imagine Jon Gruden game planned to force what appeared to be a hobbled Mahomes to make plays downfield. I’m sure he learned his lesson but it won’t be any easier when these teams meet again at Arrowhead and Tyreek Hill is hopefully healthy.

Looking forward, the Chiefs are playing their most exciting game so far this season on Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens and their red hot quarterback Lamar Jackson showing he might be the elite dual-threat he was in college.

To me, this game is a total toss-up. Jackson has all of the tools to give the Chiefs’ defense fits and the Ravens defense won’t be giving up the deep ball at the rate the Raiders were with Earl Thomas on the backend. In order to pick up this win, it seems like Mahomes will need to be a lot more mobile to find open receivers.

