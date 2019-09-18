Pleasant Ridge (12-4) volleyball picked up its 11th and 12th wins of the season over Atchison County Community High School (0-14) and Oskaloosa (11-5) Tuesday to take sole possession of first place in the Northeast Kansas League.

The Lady Rams defeated ACCHS in two sets (25-19, 25-20). Head coach Joy Ewert credited the win to her team’s ability to contribute from everywhere on the court.

“Our team is very special because we don’t have just one ‘go-to’ person,” she said. “We can really wear down our opponent's defense by switching up hitters and our back row being able to dig almost anything.”

Pleasant Ridge’s match with Oskaloosa was a battle for first place in the NEKL as both teams sitting at 5-0 in league play going into the match. The Lady Rams avoided a third set with the Bears winning 25-20 and 25-18 to remain undefeated in the NEKL.

“Our girls really wanted the game over Oskie so they could take sole possession of first for now,” Ewert said. “They know it’s still early in the season, but our chemistry on the floor is what keeps us going.”

Next up for the Lady Rams is a dual on the road at Tonganoxie. All three teams will be in action. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

In other action

Lansing (7-4) defeated Basehor-Linwood (10-3) in three sets (25-16, 26-24, 26-16) Tuesday at Lansing High School. The Lions are off for the week before hosting DeSoto Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bobcats are back in action Thursday as they travel to DeSoto. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.