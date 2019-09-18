Lansing football’s 30-28 loss to Basehor-Linwood in Week 2 saw the Lions struggle on the ground and get beaten physically, but a 21-point fourth quarter gives them something to stand on going into a matchup with Shawnee Mission South Friday at home.

Trailing 23-7 at the half, the Lions were in need of a momentum swing going into the third quarter. A Bobcat touchdown on the opening possession thwarted that plan, putting the Lions in a tough position. Down 30-7 going into the fourth quarter, the Lions scored three straight touchdowns to bring the game back to life.

“In the first couple quarters, we didn’t take care of business,” Lions’ head coach Dylan Brown said. “We talked about it at halftime and got some of those things fixed up and were able to go on a bit of a run there but we just ran out of time.”

It was a different style of offense compared to their Week 1 win where the Lions racked up 363 yards of rushing. Because Basehor came out prepared for a heavy ground attack and along with the hole they fell in at by halftime, quarterback Luke Schneider was forced to do more work with his arm rather than his legs.

“They were scheming to our run and doing a lot of things to our front side that our kids weren’t handling well,” Brown said. “So we had to scheme around that a little bit. At halftime, we knew we needed to press the issue in the passing game since they were kind of giving that up to stop our run.”

Schneider completed 12 passes in the loss for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 55 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown.

Brown said their success passing the ball in the second half Friday gives them confidence going forward when teams sell out to stop their rushing attack but still maintains that passing offense is difficult when it comes to getting everyone in sync.

“It’s (passing) something we didn’t really focus on last year and tried to work on in the summer,” he said. “Passing is a lot harder to get in rhythm with than running. We’ve got to get into that rhythm a little more and that game did give us confidence to able to do that if we need to or change things up and throw some tendencies off.”

It wasn’t just the quarterback and receivers making progress with the passing offense. Brown said he saw his offensive line perform well in pass protection, even when the Bobcats were still bringing pressure.

“They never really stopped blitzing us because of our threat to run,” he said. “Our guys did a really good job of adjusting to pick up those blitzes and stop the pressure when we needed to throw.”

Lansing returns home to host Shawnee Mission South (1-1) Friday in an out of conference matchup. The Raiders are coming off a 21-7 Week 2 loss to Shawnee Mission West.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.