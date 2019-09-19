Less than three days after making history by becoming a gold medalist with Team USA Volleyball, Caroline Crawford stepped onto her home court at Lansing High School for the first time of her senior season to play her first game with the Lions.

Crawford – who is committed play at Kansas University next year – left to join Team USA on Aug. 28, just three days prior to the Lions’ season starting, to train prior to the beginning of the International Volleyball Federation’s Under-18 World Championships in Ismailia, Egypt.

“It was a very eye-opening experience,” Crawford said. “Just the fact that I’m very blessed and grateful to live in the United States. With Third World countries, how people live and not really knowing about it. You see pictures online and hear about it but it’s a different experience when you see those places.”

The tournament ran from Sept. 5-14 with the team competing on eight of the days. Team USA went 3-1 in pool play to advance to the knockout stage. They defeated Canada, Mexico and South Korea and lost to eventual runner-up Italy. In the knockout round, the United States defeated Egypt, Japan and Brazil while only dropping one set to reach the championship match where they got a rematch against Italy.

The championship match went to a tiebreaker where Italy jumped ahead 5-1 in the shortened set. Team USA battled back to take the final set 15-10 and win its first youth volleyball championship in history.

Crawford totaled 37 kills, 20 blocks and 11 aces for 68 points in eight matches for Team USA.

“This was the first time USA has ever won gold in youth or junior team,” Crawford said. “So it was making history and it was just an amazing, unforgettable experience.”

Crawford arrived back at Lansing Sunday and met her team Monday prior to competing in her first match of the season Tuesday against Basehor-Linwood.

The PA announcer welcomed her back onto the court as the Lions’ student section cheered.

Despite playing her first match with her team this season, Crawford slid into the lineup and made her presence known early and often, attacking from the front line. When she scored a point on the attack or by blocking a Bobcat attack, the student section broke out in singing the chorus of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

“It was really fun, I love these girls,” Crawford said about being back with her team. “I’ve gotten to play with a few of them growing up so it’s just really fun and I’m excited to see where this season goes.”

Lions’ head coach Julie Slater said getting Crawford back just makes her already strong team stronger and praised her accomplishment.

“It is a special thing and chances are we may never have another player do this,” Slater said. “Such a big deal!”

The Lions picked up the win in Crawford’s first game back in a 3-0 sweep over the Bobcats. With a week off before their next match Tuesday, Crawford will have whatever time she needs to get back in the groove – if she isn’t already.