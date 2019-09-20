Leavenworth football (1-2) picked up its first win of the season with a 41-30 win over Basehor-Linwood (1-2) Friday at Pioneer Stadium in the Pioneers’ home opener.

The Pioneers overcame a lost fumble on their first drive of the game and scored on a 40-yard pass from JoVaughn Darthard to Devin Whitworth on fourth down and 10. Leading 7-0, the Pioneers intercepted Bobcats quarterback Chase Torkelson. Facing another fourth and 10, the Pioneers were able to get the first down setting up Jahawn Byrd for a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Bobcats scored on the ensuing drive on a run by Conner Younger to cut their deficit to 13-6. Leavenworth added another touchdown on an 80-yard catch and run between Darthard and Byrd.

In the second quarter, the Bobcats picked up a safety and scored on the following drive on a pass from Torkelson to Jordan Brown. Trailing 19-16 with seven seconds until halftime, Torkelson found Younger in the endzone to give the Bobcats a 23-19 lead.

Basehor-Linwood opened the second half with Torkslson’s third touchdown of the night to Ethan Huber to lead 30-19.

The Pioneers struck back on a 25-yard from Darthard and completed to the two-point try to trail 30-27. Leavenworth took possession again after forcing a turnover on downs and Byrd scored his second touchdown of the night to lead 34-30. The Pioneers added to their lead on Darthard's second rushing touchdown of the game and secured their first win of the season 41-30.

In other action

Pleasant Ridge defeated McLouth 35-6 for its first win of the season. The Rams are 1-2.

Lansing lost to Shawnee Mission South 24-18. The Lions are 1-2.