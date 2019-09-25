Pleasant Ridge volleyball (15-4) picked up two conference wins on the road Tuesday against Jackson Heights (16-2) and Valley Falls (3-10) to improve its record in the Northeast Kansas League to 8-0.

The Lady Rams opened against Jackson Heights taking the first set 25-20. The second set went to the Cobras 25-20 but Pleasant Ridge bounced back to take the match-deciding set 25-20.

“During the Jackson Heights game, we were very sluggish on the court,” head coach Joy Ewert said. “It was one of those games we played to our opponent instead of the way we play. Luckily, we don’t get down on ourselves and we pushed through to find a way to win.”

Kaija Nutsch led the Lady Rams with five blocks and Ewert said her play changed the way the Cobras attacked as they shifted from hitting to tipping the ball.

The Lady Rams dropped the first set in the match against Valley Falls 28-26 but took command of the match in the final sets winning 25-12 and 25-18. Ewert said despite coming back for the win, they weren’t playing as well as they could be.

“We got moving a little more against Valley Falls but still not to our potential,” she said.

Ewert also praised senior Haley Forge who racked up 28 kills between the two matches.

“She took over with 15 kills in that game and 13 against Jackson Heights,” she said. “She is such an outstanding hitter because she can go cross or line, changing it up every time.”

The Lady Rams are back in action Thursday in a nonconference triangular meet against Troy and Riverside. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Riverside.

In other action

Lansing improved its record to 9-4 with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-11, 25-18) against DeSoto Tuesday at home. McKinzie Weaver led the Lions in assists with 21, followed by Caitlin Bishop with 15. Amelia Van Der Werff was the leader in blocks at four. Karli Schmidt’s 14 kills led the team and Caroline Crawford’s 10 was second.

The Lions are back in action Thursday against Blue Valley Southwest and Ottawa. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Blue Valley Southwest.

Basehor-Linwood (11-3) defeated Paola in three sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-8) Tuesday at home. Mila Seaton led the Bobcats with 14 kills and senior Riley Tinder picked up 11. Jenna Zydlo totaled five blocks and Sadie McWilliams was right behind her with four.

The Bobcats host a quad match Thursday with Baldwin, Bonner Springs and Eudora participating. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Basehor-Linwood High School.

Leavenworth (2-3) swept Turner in three sets (25-6, 25-11, 25-12). The Pioneers are slated to participate in the Louisburg Invitational scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Louisburg High School.