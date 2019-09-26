Due to forecasts of inclement weather Friday in Leavenworth County, area high schools have elected to move up their varsity football games, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., to avoid as much inclement weather as possible.

Leavenworth’s homecoming game against Turner is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.

Lansing’s road matchup at De Soto is now scheduled for a 4 p.m. kick off.

Basehor-Linwood has moved its scheduled kickoff to 4 p.m. as well in their home game against Shawnee Heights.

Pleasant Ridge’s homecoming game against Atchison County Community High School has been moved to 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of precipitation Friday afternoon with a 90% chance of thunderstorms and showers beginning at 7 p.m for Leavenworth County. For updates on Friday’s game times, follow on Twitter @LVTSportsGuy.