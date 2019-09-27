Leavenworth football picked up its second straight victory with a shortened 56-0 rout of Turner Friday at Pioneer Stadium.

Lightning strikes and a looming storm halted play at just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter and resulted in the game being called off.

Jahawn Byrd got the scoring started on the first drive of the game on a short run, set up by a 40-yard run he broke two plays earlier. The Pioneers forced a fumble on Turner’s first drive and immediately turned it into points as Devin Whitworth found Jeremiah Walltower for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Another Golden Bear fumble on the ensuing drive set the Pioneers up in the red zone where Keenan Brown took a handoff in from 5 yards out to give Leavenworth a 21-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. A third Turner fumble set up a touchdown from Jovaughn Darthard to Reece Williams. Darthard piled on another touchdown on a 40-yard run and the Pioneers were up 35-0. The Pioneers added one more touchdown in the first quarter when Darthard found Williams again to lead 42-0 after 12 minutes. The second quarter began with the Pioneers inside Turner’s 10-yard line where lineman Anthony Garcia checked into the game at fullback and took a handoff in from 5 yards to make it 42-0.

The Golden Bears' fourth lost fumble of the game resulted in the Pioneers' final touchdown as Brown rushed for his second score of the game to seal the 56-0 win.

The Pioneers are 2-2 on the season and have won two-straight games.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood (2-2) defeated Shawnee Heights 57-19. The Bobcats rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns.

Lansing lost to Desoto 56-7 and is 1-3 on the season.

Pleasant Ridge defeated Atchison County Community High School 31-21. The Rams are 2-2 and have won two consecutive games.