An errorless opening set propelled the Fort Hays State volleyball team to a clean sweep of Newman Saturday afternoon (Sept. 28), 25-14, 25-14, 25-19. The Tigers improve to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in MIAA play, while the Jets fall to 0-13 overall and 0-4 in league action.

The Tigers cruised to a 25-14 victory in the opening two sets, never trailing in either frame. The Black and Gold did not record an error in the opening set, totaling 10 kills on 25 swings for a .400 attack percentage. FHSU pulled away in the set thanks to eight attack errors and five service miscues from Newman.

Delaney Humm helped the Tigers dominate again in the second set, recording as many kills (seven) as the entire Jet squad. FHSU jumped out to a quick 8-4 lead, but Newman battled back to level the score at 9-9. A kill from Humm prompted a seven-point run for the Tigers, putting the home team in front for good. The Lincoln, Neb. freshman ended the set with one final kill, handing the Tigers another 25-14 win.

The Tigers scored seven of the first nine points in the third set to take a quick five-point lead, but Newman fought back to take their first lead of the match, 10-9. The teams then traded points until FHSU scored six-straight with Taylor White serving, prompting a Jet timeout. Humm recorded the final two kills for the Tigers off passes from Katie Darnell to complete the sweep.

Humm tallied another double-double, her sixth of the season, after a team-high 14 kills and 10 digs. Isabelle Reynolds added 10 kills with a .360 attack percentage, while Kylie Brown recorded five kills on seven swings (.714 attack percentage). Darnell totaled 37 assists, nine digs and one block assist. Tatum Bartels did not record an error, accumulating seven kills on eight swings while adding an ace and one solo block. Abbie Hayes led the team with 11 digs.

Fort Hays State recorded a season-high .355 attack percentage, its best swing rate against a conference opponent since 2016 (.396 at Southwest Baptist, 11/12/16). Meanwhile, the Tigers held Newman to a .082 swing rate.

The Tigers picked up their second conference win of the season, matching their total from each of the last two seasons.

After going 2-1 over its latest home stretch, the Tigers will hit the road for four straight matches beginning next week. First up is a rematch with Emporia State on Tuesday (Oct. 1), with first serve set for 6 p.m. from Emporia.