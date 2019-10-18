Lansing football (4-3) defeated Turner (0-7) 56-14 Friday at home on a night dedicated to the Lions' seniors.

Wide receiver Malik Benson opened the game and scoring with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was the second straight home game Benson took the opening kickoff the distance.

Lansing's defense forced a three-and-out turning it over to the offense, who took two plays to 70 yards and score again, this time on a one-yard run by quarterback Luke Schneider. Derrick Robinson got in on the scoring soon after with a one-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 22-0 at the end of the first quarter. Schneider connected with Reece Thomas for two touchdowns in the second quarter of 23 and 30 yards to give Lansing a 36-0 lead.

He got his third touchdown pass of the night when he found Hunner Nelson for 11 yards to put the Lions up 43-0.

The Bears ensuing drive resulted in an interception by Ethan Cunning, who made a 53-yard return for a touchdown to increase the lead to 50-0.

Turner mounted a drive late in the second after recovering a muffed punt and scored its first touchdown. They converted the two-point try to trail 50-8 at halftime.

Lansing scored on its first drive of the half on a four-yard run by Cameron Ernzen, but failed on the two-point conversion to lead 56-8.

Turner tacked on a touchdown at the end of the game and Lansing got its record above .500 with the 56-14 win.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood defeated Atchison 39-20 to move to 4-3 on the season.

Leavenworth fell to Bonner Springs 40-35. The Pioneers are 2-5 on the season.

Pleasant Ridge was defeated by Maur Hill 49-14. The Rams are 3-4 on the season.