AUGUSTA – It was a complete game effort for Augusta on Friday night as they defeated the Abilene Cowboys 37-14.

Abilene received the opening kickoff, earned two first downs then fumbled the ball. It was the Orioles who came up with it, starting their first possession in Cowboy territory.

The Orioles wouldn't need long as under two minutes later, senior Justin Clausing carried it four yards for an Augusta touchdown.

Augusta began their next drive around midfield. After a solid six to seven play drive, junior Duke Lichlyter powered through the middle for a two-yard touchdown. A successful extra point gave the Orioles a 14-0 lead.

On the next Cowboy possession, the Orioles only allowed one yard, ending the first quarter.

The Orioles begin their next drive at their own 31-yard line.

The Orioles moved the ball consistently down the field before Clausing broke away for a 25-yard touchdown run. The extra point following was no good, giving Augusta a 20-0 lead.

On Abilene’s next possession, the Orioles forced a punt in which Augusta sophomore punter Kaleb Becker lost control of the snap and rolled out to his right side. Before getting rid of the ball he was tackled by junior Ryan Andrews, giving Augusta tremendous field position.

The Orioles were only able to achieve three yards after the turnover, as they settled for a 15-yard field goal from junior Tyler Kohls.

Abilene began to finally put a drive together towards the end of the first half, but were forced to attempt a 41-yard field goal, a miss by Becker, ending the second quarter.

A halftime unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Augusta set up a second half opening kickoff from Augusta’s 30-yard line. Due to the unusual placement, Abilene attempted an onside kick. After recovering the onside kick, Augusta took over at their own 19-yard line.

After a couple positive plays, Clausing broke out of a line-of-scrimmage tackle and carried it 66 yards to another Augusta touchdown. A successful field goal gave the Orioles a 30-0 lead.

The Cowboys finally got the offense moving on the following possession, as senior Jackson Randles carried a quarterback sneak up the middle for a one-yard Abilene touchdown. A successful two-point conversion carry by junior Devan Fouliard cut Augusta’s lead to 30-8.

“They changed the scheme up on us…,” Augusta Head Coach Jason Filbeck said. “We didn’t get the adjustment made in time.”

The next drive, Augusta drove down the field fast until sophomore Holt Williams carried it six yards for an Oriole touchdown.

Augusta controlled the remainder of the game well until the final play of the game when junior Camden Meeks pulled in a 37-yard touchdown reception for Abilene. Because of the current score, there was no extra point attempted, giving the Orioles a 37-14 win.

ABI 0 0 8 6 -- 14

AUG 14 9 7 7 -- 37

AUG – Justin Clausing 4-yd TD run (PAT GOOD)

AUG – Duke Lichlyter 2-yd TD run (PAT GOOD)

AUG – Justin Clausing 25-yd TD run (PAT NO GOOD)

AUG – Tyler Kohls 15-yd FG

AUG – Juston Clausing 66-yd TD run (PAT GOOD)

ABI – Jackson Randles 1-yd TD run (2-PT GOOD)

AUG – Holt Williams 6-yd TD run (PAT GOOD)

ABI – Kaleb Becker to Camden Meeks 37-yd TD pass (NO PAT)