GARDEN CITY — The Hays High volleyball team went 2-2 in the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday.

HHS won three-set matches against Dodge City (20-25; 25-16; 25-11) and Liberal (17-25, 25-21, 25-16) while taking losses against Great Bend (23-25, 16-25) and Garden City (10-25, 12-25).

Tasiah Nunnery led Hays High with 43 kills on the day. She tallied 13 kills, 11 assists and nine digs in the Liberal win and 14 kills and six aces against Dodge City. Kaitlin Suppes had a combined 23 assists in the Indians' two wins while Brooklyn Schaffer recorded 13 digs in the victories.

Hays improved to 20-12 on the season and will host a triangular on Tuesday for senior night.







