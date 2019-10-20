LINDSBORG—The Swedes volleyball team took a 3-1 lead over the visiting Avila Eagles in a Homecoming contest.

While the Eagles were able to stay with the Swedes throughout the first set, Bethany was able to keep them at a far enough distance to take a 25-19 win in the first set. The Swedes were then able to take an early lead in the second set and carry that deep into the set. Avila was able to make a late-set come back but the Swedes were able to hold them at bay and take a 25-19 set two win. The Eagles were able to use their second set momentum in the third set to keep up with the Swedes and eventually take the set 26-24 to force a fourth game. In the fourth set, the Eagles were able to push their lead until late in the set where the Swedes were able to string together a few runs to take the game 25-22, winning the match 3-1.

Three Swedes earned double-digit kills. Paola Sanabria-Lopez, junior hitter, had 22 kills while Jordan Valentine, sophomore middle, and Georgia Romine-Black, junior hitter, had 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Ivona Vojvodic, senior setter, had 45 assists in the match along with five aces and eight kills. Defensively, the Swedes were led by Haley Reifsteck, junior libero, with 25 digs. In the front row, Valentine led things with five blocks. As a team, the swedes put up seven total blocks.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return to the floor on Wednesday, Oct. 23 when they host McPherson College. This KCAC contest is set for 7 p.m. inside Hahn Gymnasium.