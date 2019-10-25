Basehor-Linwood football (5-3) earned a home game in the Class 4A playoffs Friday with a 27-24 win at Schlagle (4-3).

The Bobcats’ first possession appeared to end with a punt but a Stallion muffed it, allowing their drive to resume on the Schlagle 17-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Chase Torkelson found Jordan Brown for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.

Schlagle got on the board later in the first quarter on a 61-yard touchdown run to cap a three-play, 93-yard drive. A failed two-point conversion made the score 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats found the end zone again on a 10-yard run by Zack Sisemore to increase the lead to 14-6.

On the following possession, the Stallions were forced to punt but their defense intercepted Torkelson bringing the offense back on the field. From there it would take two plays for the Stallions to break for a 41-yard touchdown run, but they could not convert the two-point conversion and trailed 14-12. The Bobcats’ following drive stalled in Schlagle territory forcing a punt.

Upon taking possession, the Stallions drove the field, executed on a sizable fourth down and scored a nine-yard touchdown pass to lead 18-14. With time winding down in the half, the Bobcats drove into the red zone and cut their deficit to one on a 20-yard field goal by Nate Parkison to trail 18-17 going into halftime.

Both teams punted on their first possessions of the second half but the Bobcats got on top on their second drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Torkelson to Connor Younger to lead 24-18.

The Stallions responded immediately with a 68-yard drive capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass but a third failed two-point try kept the score tied at 24 with three quarters down.

A lengthy drive for the Bobcats to begin the fourth resulted in Parkison’s second field goal of the night from 20 yards for the go-ahead score.

In other action

Leavenworth defeated Shawnee Mission North 52-24 to finish the regular season 3-5.

Lansing fell to Shawnee Heights 35-17 to finish the regular season 4-4.