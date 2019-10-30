The points abounded in the home opener of the McPherson College men's basketball team The Bulldogs won 98-69 over the Manhattan Christian Thunder.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 13 point lead before they let Manhattan Christian score. Lual Magot, Kemryn Jenkins and Fred Watts led the initial scoring for the Bulldogs. Josh Rivers and Travon Shelvin brought instant offense off the bench and padded the Bulldogs lead. Shelvin caught fire and hit five three-pointers in the first half.

The Thunder were eventually able to establish some semblance of offense in the first and pulled within 15 by halftime, 46-31. The Bulldogs shot 41 percent from the field in the first half and dominated the boards. If not for eight turnovers in the first stanza, they would've expand the lead.

The second half was complete dominance for the Bulldogs. They shot 46.8 percent from the field and turned the Thunder over 22 times. This was truly a team effort, but Magot and Delvon Hightower paced the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points apiece. Magot also led the Bulldogs in rebounding with 15, while Hightower racked up seven assists.

The Bulldogs lived up to their namesake and played fearsome defense for the entirety of the game. Grant Munsen led the team with three resounding blocks.

"I was happy with our guys' effort and enthusiasm", Bulldogs coach TJ Eskildsen said. "That is contagious. I was also proud that everyone who played contributed to this win."

The Bulldogs will see action Friday, Nov. 1st at 8 p.m. against the Barclay College Bears in the McPherson Classic.

MAC (98) – Magot (16), Hightower (16), Shelvin (15), Jenkins (11), Rivers (11), Aguillard (8), Watts (6), McCrary (4), Munsen (4), Paige (3), Calleros (2), Bruncevic (2).