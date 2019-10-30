Leavenworth boy’s soccer saw its season end with a 1-0 loss to De Soto in the semifinals of the state regional playoffs Tuesday at De Soto High School.

The Pioneers’ defense faced odd-man opportunities twice early in the match but prevented the Wildcats from leveling a shot on goal.

Philippe Fall got Leavenworth’s first shot on goal on a free kick from 25 yards out but was unable to find the net.

De Soto followed with a near breakaway that was broken up just outside the goal box but the Wildcats continued to control possession for most of the first half. Nathan Hebert put a shot on goal that was promptly saved but a botched clearing attempt by De Soto saw the ball nearly roll back into the net. The Wildcats put the pressure on in the final minutes of the half but failed to get on the board leaving the scored tied at 0-0 going into the break.

Andy Scanlon saved a Wildcat header early in the half with the pressure still being applied to Leavenworth’s defense. Tristan Torres got the Pioneers’ first shot of the second half in a one-on-one situation but it sailed over the crossbar. Later in the half, Scanlon appeared to be hurt on a collision in front of the net but stayed in the game.

James Henggeler got the Wildcats on the board with 11 minutes remaining in the half to give De Soto a 1-0 lead. The Pioneers had a chance to tie it up with under ten minutes left on a shot from Axton Anom but Wildcat goalkeeper Eli Gratz swatted it away just beneath the crossbar. Leavenworth would not get another chance and fell 1-0 to end the season 7-9-1. De Soto advances to play the winner of Topeka-West and Kansas City-Washington Thursday.

In other action

Basehor-Linwood’s season ended with a 10-0 loss to top-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3) in the first round of the state regional playoffs. The Bobcats finish with a 4-14 record.