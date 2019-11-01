Basehor-Linwood football (5-4) saw its season end Friday in a 56-47 loss to Piper in the first round of the 4A playoffs at Keister Field.

The Bobcats opened the game on defense forcing a three-and-out and the Pirates’ punt was botched by a low snap and covered in the endzone for a safety. After receiving the free kick, quarterback Chase Torkelson wasted no time finding Jordan Brown for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats an early 9-0 lead.

Basehor-Linwood’s defense forced another punt but it was muffed and returned for a Pirate touchdown. The Bobcats got two more touchdowns on a 32-yard pass from Torkelson to A.J. Cooper and a five-yard run by Ethan Huber to lead 23-12 after one quarter.

Linebacker Hardy Bergman intercepted a pass in the second quarter and took it 28 yards to score. Piper bounced back and mounted a scoring drive near the end of the half and the Bobcats would lead 30-18 at halftime.

Torkelson threw his third touchdown of the night 20 yards to Connor Younger to lead 37-18. Piper then put up 22 unanswered points with a 70-yard kick return touchdown and two more on the ground to lead 40-37.

The Bobcats responded with a 67-yard bomb from Torkelson to Cooper to score but the Pirates reclaimed the lead with a touchdown of their own to lead again 46-44 at the end of the third.

Nate Parkison gave Basehor-Linwood the lead to start the fourth with a 20-yard field goal but Piper got a field goal of its own to get back on top 49-47.

On the Bobcats’ next drive, Torkelson was intercepted and the Pirates quickly found the endzone to extend the lead to two possessions.

The Bobcats tried to start a comeback but turned it over on downs in the final two minutes allowing the Pirates to run out the clock.

In other action

Leavenworth fell to St. James 27-14 to end the season 3-6.

Lansing fell to Shawnee Heights 7-0 to end the season 4-5.

Pleasant Ridge fell to Riley County 38-20 to end the season 3-6.