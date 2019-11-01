Lansing volleyball (35-4) moved closer to claiming the 5A State Championship Friday with a 3-0 run through pool play in the State Tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

The fourth-seeded Lady Lions won all three of their matches without surrendering a set. Lansing first defeated four-seed Andover (25-22, 25-15), then eight-seed Goddard (25-12, 25-22) and two-seed Maize South (25-15, 25-18) to advance to the semifinals Saturday.

Lansing’s first victory of the day against Andover marked head coach Julie Slater’s 1,000th career win, all with Lansing.

Despite losing to the Lady Lions, Goddard advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 record and will face three-seed St. James Academy.

Lansing’s semifinal matchup will be against a familiar foe in seven-seed St. Thomas Aquinas. The two teams met twice at the beginning of the season with the Saints taking both matches.

Both semifinal matches are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

