No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas

Gallagher- What a performance from Kansas State last week. But I suppose we can’t sleep on Kansas anymore. The Jayhawks might still be the worst team in the conference, but they should be competitive with the rest of their schedule. Kansas State has a 10-game winning streak in this series. I bet they make it 11. 27-17 Kansas State

Peter- I liked what I seen from both KU and KSU, and it is making it a tougher decision from my end. K-State have the better team and momentum after upsetting Oklahoma, but man Les Miles and his Jayhawks will not go down easily. I think it’s going to be closer than what people think. 31-28 KU

TCU at Oklahoma State

Gallagher- The news that Tylan Wallace is out for the season with a torn ACL is devastating. The Cowboys will now go as far as Chuba Hubbard can carry them. I think TCU wins this one, but Oklahoma State is my pick. 28-27 Oklahoma State

Peter- Losing Tylan Wallace is a crucial loss and Oklahoma State are in a deep slump right now where at this point, finishing above .500 would be a successful season. TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan has finally arrived after breaking out last week’s win over Texas. Maybe he puts on clinic against the Cowboys’ putrid defense. 38-31 TCU

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Jacksonville)

Gallagher- This is a good chance for Georgia to prove they are still alive for a playoff spot. People are sleeping on Georgia after its loss to South Carolina, but if the Dawgs win out they’ll be in the top four. 31-24 Georgia

Peter I’m not all the way sold on Georgia being a top four team, but I think the Bulldogs have the edge on the Gators. It’s the world’s greatest cocktail party so anything is possible. I expect a strong defensive game from both sides. 24-14 Georgia