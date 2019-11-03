LINDSBORG—The Swedes women's basketball team picked up their third win of the season on Saturday over the College of Saint Mary. Bethany defeated the Flames 74-66 in an overtime thriller.

Bethany started off strong in the first quarter, getting out to a 7-0 lead over the Flames in the first three minutes. Saint Mary was then able to quickly cut that lead to just one point before the Swedes were once again able to pull away. Bethany was able to close out the first quarter with a 19-13 advantage. The Swedes gave up the lead for the first time halfway through the second quarter. However, Bethany was able to quickly gain the lead once again and push their advantage to double digits by the conclusion of the first half. The Swedes went into the break with a 38-28 lead. Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter, with neither team really able to push away from the other. Bethany took an 11-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Through the first half of the quarter, the Swedes were able to maintain a comfortable lead. However, from there, the Flames went on a14-2 run through the remainder of regulation to force the Swedes to overtime tied at 64-64. However, the Swedes came out on fire in overtime. Bethany scored 10 points to St. Mary's zero only allowing the Flames to score once in their last possession of the game. This gave Bethany a 74-66 win.

Lauren Welsch, junior guard, led things for the Swedes with 15 points. Four other Swedes recorded double-digit points. Autumn Garrett, freshman, guard, had 13 points, Kelsi Mueller, senior guard, had 12 points, while Hannah Ferguson, sophomore center and Keisha Hamilton, senior center, rounded things out with 10 points each. Welsch also led the team with three assists and Sitori Carver, sophomore forward, led the team with eight rebounds.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes hit the road on Friday, Nov. 8 to take on Midland University in the Tabor College Invitational. This game is set to begin at 2 p.m.