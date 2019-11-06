The Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association released the first of two preseason rankings Tuesday and two area schools appear in the top 10 as well as several athletes being ranked individually.

Lansing opens the 2019-20 rankings in ninth after taking 12th at the state tournament last year. The Lions return their top individual finisher at the tournament in junior Cameron Maestes who took third place in the 106-pound event.

Maestes is ranked fifth in the 126-pound weight class after finishing last season ranked fourth in the 106-pound class.

Junior Hartwell Taylor begins the season ranked second in the 132-pound class after competing in the 126-pound class last season. Another junior in Jacob McLain comes in at fourth in the 152-pound class.

Senior Dylan Ward rounds out the ranked Lions with a sixth-place rank in the 195-pound class.

Basehor-Linwood closed out the KWCA rankings in 10th after finishing 26th in the state tournament last season.

Junior Dawson Lamberd is fourth in the 113-pound class while senior Kaden Jacobson is fifth in the 152-pound class. Senior Josh Willcutt will compete in the 195-pound class again this year after going four rounds into the state tournament last season and is ranked third.

Leavenworth senior Tyler Robinson was right behind Willcutt in fourth in the 195-pound class. Robinson competed in the 6A state tournament last season taking fifth.

The next update to the KWCA rankings is scheduled to be released Nov. 18 on kansaswrestling.org