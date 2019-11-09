To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: 785-295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

NOVEMBER

9 — Claflin Lions Club Hunters’ Breakfast, 5:30 to 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, 110 E Williamson St., in Claflin. Cost for the meal is a free-will donation.

10 — Veterans Day 2-Person 50 Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

14 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., William Carpenter 4-H Building, 608 N. Fairground Road in Scott City.

16 — Smoky Hill Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 to 10 p.m., American Legion in Ellsworth. For more info, contact Luke Seitz at 785-810-8000, John Whitmer at 785-531-1500 or Steve Thorburn at 620-381-3620.

16 — Kansas BASS Nation fall meeting and banquet, Radisson Hotel, 12601 West 95th Street, Lenexa. More info at https://tinyurl.com/y5lsoqzr/.

16 — Wild Turkey 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

17 — Pick Your Top 10 100 - Throw Out One, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

18 — K-State Ducks Unlimited Pint Night, 6:30 to 10 p.m., R.C. McGraws in Manhattan. Tickets limited to first 125. For more info or to purchase tickets, call Carter Claxton at 785-865-6136.

23 — Waconda Lake Youth and Women's Pheasant Hunt, Women of any age and children 11 to 16 years old. Applications should be made by Nov. 18 by contacting the Glen Elder Area Office at 785-545-3345 during business hours. Signups may be limited to the first 30 applicants.

23 — Bob White .410 ‘50’, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

24 — Kansas Crappie Masters Turkey Bash, Clinton Lake. Takeoff at safelight, weigh-in at 3 p.m. at Ramp No. 1. $100 entry fee for team of two. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

24 — European Driven Pheasant Hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

DECEMBER

5 — Topeka Area Ducks Unlimited Hooters Wing Ding, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Hooters, 6100 S.W. 10th in Topeka. $25 single ticket, $40 couple, $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Thad Wende at 785-845-5210, Cheech Kehoe at 802-233-1472 or David Linderman at 785-231-9367.

12 — Brick Back The Bottoms Kansas City DU Sponsor Gala, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan. For more info, contact Chris Young at 913-333-2922.

15 — Winter Open 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28 — Coyote Kickoff Round 2, Nortonville. $100 entry per team, up to three people per team. Check-in from 5 to 10 p.m. at Knights of Columbus. For more info, call Chris Hale at 785-224-7622 or visit the event’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/y2hcdl5f/.

28 — Ravenwood 2-Person Team Shoot 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29 — European Driven Pheasant Hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

31 — Pheasant/Chukar Hunt EMS Auction, CQ Gamebirds, 1818 E. 24th Avenue in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Scott Worlock at 785-452-2681.

2020

JANUARY

1 — New Year’s Day Survivor Shoot Off, 1-4 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

9 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Riverside Community Building, 510 Park Ave. in Iola.

10 — Derby Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Venue at Central Park in Derby. For more info, contact Wade Skeen at 318-617-5750.

12 — NWTF Kansas State Awards Banquet, 5 p.m. Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 400 W. Douglas in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

12 — Polar Bear Classic, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

14-15 — Fourth annual KAWS Playa Lake Field Tour and Workshop. To learn more, visit the KAWS website or contact event coordinators: Joe Kramer, Ducks Unlimited Special Projects Manager, at 620-388-5878, and Abe Lollar, Ducks Unlimited Biologist, at 620-214-2693.

18 — Kiowa County Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 6 to 10 p.m., Kiowa County 4-H Building in Greensburg. For more info, contact Chance Little at 620-474-1232, Jamie Brown at 620-635-5793 or Mick Kendal at 620-546-3584.

19 — Big Creek Longbeards NWTF banquet, 4 p.m., Schenk Building - Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays. For more info, contact Chris Rhoades at 785-656-0268.

24-26 — Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Exhibition Hall and the Domer Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. Single-day tickets for the event will be $10 at the door, with youth tickets $5 and children 10 and under getting in free. For more information, visit the Kansas Monster Buck Classic Facebook page or contact Tyler Kirby at 620-339-9026 or KSMonsterBuck@gmail.com.

25 — Kansas First Upland Pioneers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge at 110 S. Jefferson Ave. in Iola. For more info, contact Neil Crane at 620-365-7140.

25 — 2-Person Team Back Up 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

FEBRUARY

1 — Three Rivers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Houston Street Ballroom in Manhattan. For more info, contact John Adams at 785-565-8918.

1 — Rice County Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Celebration Centre in Lyons. For more info, contact Val Saunders at 620-509-7026, Brian Inwood at 913-905-9457 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

2 — Ford County NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus building, Dodge City. For more info, contact Barry Woods at 620-417-0692.

5 — Southwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Dodge City. For more info, contact Dann Harris at 620-339-7989, Ron Blankman at 620-338-6568 or Matt Harris at 620-682-0565.

15 — Cheyenne/Quivira Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. For more info, contact Billy Eldridge at 620-617-4197, Trevor Olsen at 620-786-1482 or Jerry Ney at 620-786-1017.

21 — West Branch Ridge Runners NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Sacred Heart, 22298 Newbury Road in Paxico. For more info, contact Darrin Meseke at 785-456-3193.

22 — Salina Area Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., location TBD, Salina. For more info, contact Kody Tremblay at 785-577-6679, Nathan Komarek at 785-643-3691 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

24 — Nickerson Trap Club NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Moose Lodge in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

29 — Decatur County Thunder Chickens NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 70 in Oberlin. For more info, contact Channing Fortin at 785-470-0044.

MARCH

2 — Ark Valley NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Cessna Activity Center in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

7 — Waconda Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Beloit Municipal Building. For more info, contact Jordan File at 785-569-1175, Brett Melton at 785-534-2222 or Danny Perez at 785-569-1425.

7 — Marais des Cygnes Valley NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Celebration Hall in Ottawa. For more info, contact Richard Wilson at 785-214-8325.

7 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Hillsdale Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

9 — Waconda Struttin' Dusters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Down Under in Beloit. For more info, contact Todd Adolph at 785-738-0280.

13 — Neosho River Struttin' Toms NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Tonys Function Junction in Erie. For more info, contact Rowdy Kyser at 620-212-0738.

16 — Western Kansas NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Phillips County Fairbuilding in Phillipsburg. For more info, contact Brett Biggs at 785-543-5062.

22 — Bourbon County Thunderchickens NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre in Fort Scott. For more info, contact Jordan Mcdermed at 620-224-6571.

23 — Slate Creek Gobblers NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

26 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas State Historical Society and Museum, 6425 S.W. 6th in Topeka.

28 — Cheyenne Bottoms Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus in Hoisington. For more info, contact Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592, Curtis Wolf at 785-623-3189 or Heather Helvie at 620-639-1532.

30 — KHEA NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Isis Shrine Temple in Salina.

APRIL

3 — Kaw Valley NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142. For more info, contact George Obrein at 785-766-0459.

4 — Northwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Elks in Goodland. For more info, contact Mike Nachtigall at 208-490-0201, Michael Dorn at 785-821-2541 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

11 — Thunderstruck Longbeards NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 153 in Olathe. For more info, contact Adam Kucera at 913-708-4723.

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at 901-758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Tuttle Creek. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., location TBD.

24 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. For more info, contact Kenneth Stephs at 785-741-0410.

25 — Central Kansas Ducks Unlimited Shrimp Boil, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Kanapolis Community Center. For more info, contact Luke Seitz at 785-810-8000, John Whitmer at 785-531-1500 or Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592.

MAY

9 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Melvern Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JUNE

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Perry Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JULY

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

AUGUST

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

