The United Kansas Conference announced its list of athletes who earned all-conference recognition Tuesday and 12 area athletes were honored.

Leavenworth Pioneers seniors Jackson Biel and Pedro Visacro were named to the first team while Brett Chapman and Philippe Fall made the second team. The Pioneers went 7-8-1 this season and were eliminated by De Soto in the first round of the regional tournament on Oct. 29.

Four Lansing underclassmen were recognized in addition to senior goalkeeper Logan Hope, who earned an honorable mention. Junior Kyle Boian made the second team and fellow juniors Brandon Copeland and Vianney Verzola were honorable mentions. Sophomore Derrick Guardado also earned an honorable mention.

The Lions finished the season 2-13-1 before falling to Basehor-Linwood in a regional tournament play-in game on Oct. 28.

Basehor-Linwood senior Caden Foster was named to the second team. Senior Gareth Harte and junior Luke Miller earned honorable mentions. The Bobcats were 3-13 on the season and were eliminated by St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the regional tournament on Oct. 29.

Shawnee Heights won the UKC with a 13-3 overall record and undefeated record in the conference. Thunderbirds senior Ethan Armbruser was named the conference Player of the Year and head coach Stephen Loy shared Coach of the Year honors with Turner’s Joseph Toigo.