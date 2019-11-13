Well, maybe it is time to panic because what happened Sunday in Nashville was nothing short of a catastrophe.

The Chiefs’ loss to the Tennessee Titans is by far the worst they have suffered since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. So as they sit at 6-4 with a half-game lead over the Oakland Raiders in the division, it is time to look at this team for what it really is.

Mahomes looked incredible coming back from his knee injury and the Chiefs truly squandered one his best performances of the season with questionable play-calling. Most notably on third-and-two with the Chiefs up five after running for eight yards on the previous two plays. The call was a designed screen to backup tight end Blake Bell but the play broke down almost immediately, forcing Mahomes to roll out and slide for a loss of five yards.

After Damien Williams picked up eight yards, Andy Reid decided not to go to him again – likely because he fumbled earlier in the game – in a situation where he likely could have got the yards. Even if going to Williams is not the right call, why is a designed screen to Bell any better? Last I counted there are at least six more desirable targets to call a designed play for in that situation. Just watch – and listen – to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s reaction to the play that he probably did not call. The field microphone picking up the expletive he dropped is the cherry on top of a strange decision.

Failing to pick up the first down led to one of the biggest special teams calamities this season. I genuinely thought my eyes were playing tricks on me when I saw Dustin Colquitt launch the ball to the sideline on Harrison Butker’s 46-yard field goal attempt to put the Chiefs up eight. Then, a minute later, Butker’s game-tying attempt was blocked as time expired. Between James Winchester and Colquitt’s miscommunication on the snap, Bell completely missing his assignment on the blocked kick and Butker’s missed extra point, the special teams unit left seven points on the field Sunday.

Sandwiched between the two failed field goal attempts was a game-winning drive from Ryan Tannehill, who looked like a complete stud on a four-play, 60-yard touchdown drive – and successful two-point conversion – to put the Titans up 35-32.

I thought we were past this, I really did. Last week, I said a lot of nice things about the Chiefs and their defense but it is clear I was too optimistic because I do not care how “good” this defense may actually be when Tannehill is dropping dimes to Adam Humphries and plowing through Rashad Fenton and Juan Thornhill en route to the end zone.

I understand that Derrick Henry is a very large running back, making him difficult to tackle, but also less of a threat to outrun your whole team. Wait, forget that last part because that is exactly what Henry did on a 69-yard run where Chris Jones and Thornhill failed to slow him down.

We are now closing in on must-win territory if we are not already in it. I imagine most Chiefs fans were counting on a win Sunday and are not excited about the prospects of a 10-6 record in the most anticipated season in franchise history.

However, if 10-6 makes the playoffs, the Chiefs cannot afford to lose two more games with their remaining schedule. Four of the six games left are against division opponents and the Raiders’ stock is rising.

With Emmanuel Ogbah and Martinas Rankin out for the season, the Chiefs are back in small injury crisis on both sides of the line but Eric Fisher and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are expected back soon to improve Mahomes’ protection.

It’s hard to believe Mahomes dislocated his knee cap less than a month ago and looked almost completely fine Sunday. He missed some deep throws and put some balls in tough spots but, ultimately, 446 yards and three touchdowns is a great stat line. With the Los Angeles Chargers next on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, Mahomes will need to build on his return to regain momentum going into the Week 13 bye.

The loss highlighted a lot of ugly aspects of the Chiefs this season but I 100% believe they will be hard-pressed to lose another game in such catastrophic fashion again this season.

Jason Brown is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com