FOOTBALL

High school

FRIDAY'S STATE QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS

Game times 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise

CLASS 6A

Blue Valley 21, Blue Valley North 20

Olathe North 35, Blue Valley West 34 OT

Derby 56, Manhattan 0

Topeka High 35, Junction City 14

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley 18, DeSoto 7

Aquinas 41, Blue Valley Southwest 19

Wichita Northwest 35, Carroll 18

Maize 28, Maize South 0

CLASS 4A

Miege 56, Tonganoxie 10

Paola 42, Chanute 34

McPherson 26, Arkansas City 6

Andover Central 31, Buhler 14

CLASS 3A

Hayden 14, Frontenac 6

Perry-Lecompton 30, Prairie View 6

Cheney 38, Scott City 7

Andale 42, Beloit 0

CLASS 2A

Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 28

Riley County 14, Silver Lake 7

Norton 34, Conway Springs 32

Hpisington 48, Garden Plain 22

CLASS 1A

Jackson Heights 42, Colgan 10

Centralia 22, Olpe 20

Smith Center 31, Sedgwick 10

Plainville 53, Inman 26

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Madison 60, Caldwell 14

Canton-Galva 42, South Central 16

Leoti 74, Little River 38

St. Francis 50, Hodgeman County 0

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Hanover 62, St. Paul 30

Axtell 76, Centre 26

Osborne 28, South Barber 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Thunder Ridge 60

NOV. 22 SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 6A

Blue Valley (8-3) at Olathe North (9-2)

Topeka High (10-1) at Derby (11-0)

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley (8-3) at Aquinas (10-0)

Maize (10-1) at Wichita Northwest (11-0)

CLASS 4A

Miege (9-2) at Paola (11-0)

Andover Central (10-1) at McPherson (11-0)

CLASS 3A

Hayden (10-1) at Perry-Lecompton (8-3)

Cheney (9-2) at Andale (11-0)

CLASS 2A

Riley County (9-2) at Nemaha Central (9-2)

Hoisington (11-0) at Norton (8-3)

CLASS 1A

Jackson Heights (9-2) at Centralia (10-1)

Plainville (10-1) at Smith Center (11-0)

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Canton-Galva (11-0) at Madison (11-0)

Leoti (10-1) at St. Francis (11-0)

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Axtell (10-1) at Hanover (10-1)

Hutchinson Central Christian (10-1) at Osborne (11-0)

Friday's playoff boxscores

AXTELL 76, CENTRE 26

Axtell;16;20;22;18;—;76

Centre;0;14;6;6;—;26

Axtell — M. Buessing 11 pass from Q. Buessing, D. Buessing (2) 7 pass from Q. Buessing, 16 pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing 16 run, Detweiler (3) 21 pass Q. Buessing, 32 run, 45 run, M. Buessing 34 run, Volle punt block return, Hart (2) 48 run, 47 run. PAT — Detweiler 2 passes from Q. Buessing, Werner pass from Q. Buessing, Detweiler run, M. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing run.

Centre — Svoboda 3 run, Riffel 3 run, Smith 4 run, Hird 36 pass from Smith. PAT — Riffel run.

CENTRALIA 22, OLPE 20

Centralia;0;6;8;8;—;22

Olpe;0;14;0;6;—;20

Centralia — K. Haverkamp (3) 3 run, 76 run, 24 run. PAT — I. Haverkamp pass from K. Haverkamp, K. Haverkamp run.

Olpe — Barnard (2) 2 pass from Hoelting, 12 pass from Hoelting, W. Redeker 17 pass Hoelting. PAT — Castillo 2 kicks.

DERBY 56, MANHATTAN 0

Manhattan;0;0;0;0;—;0

Derby;21;21;14;0;—;56

Derby — Washington (3) 12 run, 35 run, 2 run, Liston 54 pass from Adler, Wash (2) 31 run, 40 run, Walker 39 pass from Wash, Edwards 24 pass from Thatcher. PAT — Simmons 7 kicks.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 42, COLGAN 10

Colgan;0;3;7;0;—;10

Jackson Heights;14;7;14;7;—;42

Colgan — Piccini 9 run, Kalan 20 field goal. PAT — Kalan kick.

Jackson Heights — Williams (4) 3 run, 1 run, 9 run, 2 run, Thompson 59 run, Bosley 9 run. PAT — Williams 5 kicks.

MADISON 60, CALDWELL 14

Madison;16;30;8;6;—;60

Caldwell;0;14;0;0;—;14

Madison — Rayburn (2) 19 run, 2 run, Wasson (2) 25 pass from Wolgram, 49 run, Fife 24 run, Stutesman 35 pass from Wolgram, Wolgram (2) 1 run, 52 run. PAT — Fife run, Engle 3 runs, Rayburn run, Wasson run.

Caldwell — Smith 31 pass from Noyes, 44 pass from Noyes. PAT — Smith run.

MIEGE 54, TONGANOXIE 10

Miege;7;3;0;0;—;10

Miege;7;21;20;6;—;54

Miege — Wesley (2) 58 pass from Dorsey, 34 punt return, Moeller (3) 33 pass from Dorsey, 26 pass from Dorsey, 16 pass from Dorsey, Jackson 42 pass from Dorsey, Agnew-Whitten 2 run. PAT — Pflumm 5 kicks, Moen kick.

Tonganoxie — Cunningham 9 run, Trujillo 21 field goal. PAT — Trujillo kick.

NEMAHA CENTRAL 44, HUMBOLDT 28

Humboldt;0;0;14;14;—;28

Nemaha Central;6;0;24;14;—;44

Humboldt — Haviland (2) 48 run, 7 run, Aikins 71 pass from Humboldt, Kobold 14 pass from Haviland. PAT — run, pass.

Nemaha Central — Duryea (4) 4 run, 1 run, 1 run, 8 run, Ahlquist 51 pass from Schultejans, Gerety 36 run. PAT — 4 runs.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 30, PRAIRIE VIEW 6

Prairie View;0;0;0;6;—;6

Perry-Lecompton;0;10;14;6;—;30

Prairie View — Schweer 7 pass from Scott.

Perry-Lecompton — Roush (2) 10 pass from Welch, 8 pass from Welch, Williams 30 pass from Welch; Metcalfe 1 run, Gonzalez 28 field goal. PAT — Gonzalez 3 kicks.