Thirty-seven athletes from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth high schools were recognized for their performances during the 2019 football season by the United Kansas Conference.

First-team offense

Lansing led the way with four first-team selections on the offensive side of the ball in wide receivers Malik Benson and Reece Thomas, tight end Brock Brown – also named first-team defense with 68 tackles – and offensive linemen Drew French. Thomas caught 25 passes for 373 yards, five touchdowns and added a kick return score. Benson was right behind him with 368 yards on 27 receptions but was also named to the first-team on special teams for his three kick return touchdowns.

Basehor-Linwood quarterback Chase Torkelson, wide receiver Ethan Huber and offensive lineman Cion Harris were the Bobcats’ first-team offense selections. Torkelson led class 4A football in Kansas with 2,483 passing yards, tied for the most touchdown passes with 22 and the second-highest completion percentage on the first team. Huber recorded 53 receptions, 701 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior tight end Reece Williams was the Pioneers’ lone first-team selection with 25 receptions, 425 yards and two touchdowns.

Second-team offense

Basehor-Linwood freshman offensive lineman Levi Cooley made the second team and was the only freshman to garner recognition.

Lions’ running back Derrick Robinson was named second-team with 75 carries for 626 yards and five touchdowns.

Pioneers’ senior offensive lineman Anthony Garcia was chosen for the second team as well.

Honorable mention offense

Three Bobcat receivers earned honorable mentions in seniors A.J. Cooper and Connor Younger as well as sophomore Jordan Brown. Younger led the trio with 603 yards and five touchdowns, Brown caught 34 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns and Cooper finished with three touchdowns.

Lions’ senior quarterback Luke Schneider earned honorable mention with eight passing and eight rushing touchdowns.

Leavenworth senior quarterback JoVaughn Darthard also earned honorable mention for his 696 rushing yards on 127 carries and 24 combined touchdowns. Senior running back Keenan Brown ran for 750 yards and three scores while senior receiver Devin Whitworth caught 20 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns.

First-team defense

Basehor-Linwood’s three defensive first-team selections led the three programs with defensive backs Adam Peterson (junior) and Junior Tatum (senior) as well as senior lineman Josh Willcutt. Tatum picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles while Peterson had one interception and two sacks. Willcutt racked up 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Junior linebacker Dylan Ward led Lansing in tackles with 93 to make the first team.

Second-team defense

Bobcat senior linebacker Luke Jennings totaled 68 tackles and 18.5 for loss while senior lineman Mason had 62 tackles and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Aidan Ingram put together a solid season with 67 tackles and six for loss.

Lansing senior lineman Conor Baker totaled 20 tackles while adding two sacks.

Leavenworth senior defensive back O’Ryan Roberson and lineman Tyler Robinson were selected as well.

Honorable mention defense

Lansing sophomores Richie Patrick and Caden Crawford were selected with Patrick recording three interceptions and Crawford racking up 36 tackles and a sack.

Leavenworth’s honorable mentions were senior linebackers Dante Smith and Kaleb Vaughn, senior lineman James Roberts and junior defensive back Nathan Waugh.

Special teams

In addition to Benson’s first-team selection on special teams, Lansing senior kicker Charlie Plessl was named an honorable mention for a season where he was 26-26 on extra points and 4-4 on field goals with a long of 30 yards.

Basehor-Linwood senior kicker Nate Parkison was the first-team selection going 37-38 on extra points and 6-6 on field goals with a long of 40 yards.