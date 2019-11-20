A season of firsts for the University of Saint Mary volleyball team will see its most historic feat realized when the Spires take the court Saturday at Ryan Sports Center for an NAIA Tournament first-round matchup with No. 22 Dakota State University.

It will be the first-ever national tournament match for the Spires’ program, which accomplished its best-ever regular-season record at 29-10, won more consecutive games than any other team in program history with 16 and won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship, which clinched a berth in the national tournament.

Spires head coach Amy Beall is in her fourth season and has seen improvements in each of them after taking over a team that won seven games the prior season. Twelve wins in her first season became 18 in her second, 25 in her third and now a program-record 29 this year.

Beall said following the end of last season they knew this season could be special.

“We kind of had in the back of our minds, you know, plans for a really good season,” she said. “We have a solid senior class who has been here and where we left off the season last year, we all kind of said, ‘Hey, we fell a little short of what we’re capable of,’ and kind of made this our goal.”

It is not only about winning games for the Spires, not even just about winning championships. Beall said that she and her team work toward a different goal together.

“One thing about our team is that our goals are not necessarily to win conference or to win and go to nationals or whatever. Our goal has always been to pursue greatness,” she said. “We think if we, every day, come in to pursue greatness, whether that’s volleyball related or that’s academics or being out and being a normal person in the real world. If you’re on the pursuit of greatness and doing things the right way, things will fall in place.”

Despite this being the program’s first appearance in the national tournament, the luxury of hosting the first match will give the Spires a helpful home atmosphere where they went 8-1 during the regular season.

“Our crowds have been phenomenal this year,” Beall said. “I mean, I don’t know how many people we’ve had, but they’re loud and it’s packed and it’s and just an amazing environment.”

The Trojans boast a 19-12 record in the North Star Athletic Association and went 3-4 against nationally-ranked teams this season. The winner of the match will advance to the national championship tournament Dec. 3-7 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Saturday’s matchup with Dakota State is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. For more information visit www.gospires.com