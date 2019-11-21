LINDSBORG—The Swedes wrestling team hosted the eighth annual Bethany College Swede Open on Saturday at Smoky Valley public schools. In total, 12 Bethany wrestlers competed on the day for the Swedes.

Senior, Taylor Holman had a strong day in the 125-pound bracket. The senior received a first round bye before taking down Jarron Martinez of Hastings 7-1. He then lost 20-7 in the quarterfinals to Jackson Neilsen before defeating another Hastings Bronco, Konner Alejandro 6-5. Finally, Holman bowed out of the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Kavika Aholelei from Hastings. Holman finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Freshman, Jaden Evans also had a solid performance in the 149-pound weight class. After a tough first round loss to Cordell Hunt of Labette CC, Evans then received a first-round consolation bracket bye. The freshman then took on the unattached, Jerome Cannon, defeating him 7-4. Evans went on to win by fall over Tristin Hauk of Cloud Co. CC in 4:12. Evans then pinned the unattached Garrett McDuffie in 2:35. Finally, Evans fell to the eventual third place finisher Teontae Wilson of Nebraska Kearney. Evans rounded out his day with a 3-2 record.

Another Swedes freshman, Chase Pywell had a standout day in the 184-pound bracket. Pywell first defeated fellow KCAC wrestler, Xavier Schecter of Ottawa 8-3 before defeating Micah Sterling of Cloud Co. CC by fall in 3:00. In the quarterfinals match, Pywell fell to the eventual tournament champion, Aryus Jones of Fort Hays State. Pywell then bowed out of the tournament with a tough 3-2 loss to Dakota McCaleb of Labette CC.

"Our guys came out and competed this weekend. One thing we talked about this weekend was competing, wrestling in every single position," Swedes head coach, Courtney Strauss said. "We have made some improvements from last week and will continue to work on the small things that we are still missing. I'm excited to see what's in store for these guys as we continue throughout the season."

125 -

Yves Worou- Bye, L Fall 1:27, W Fall 1:15, L Fall 2:49

Taylor Holman - Bye, W 7-1, L Maj. 20-7, W 6-5, L 3-1

133 -

Kaden Goff - L 7-2, W Fall 6:34, L Fall 0:24

149 -

Jaden Evans- L 6-3, Bye, W 7-4, W Fall 4:12, W Fall 2:35, L Fall 0:56

Sabian Dowling- L Fall 1:17, Bye, L Fall 0:15

165 -

Isaiah Frederick- L 9-2, Bye, L TF 18-0

William Webb - L Fall 2:59, Bye, L Fall 1:15

Dylan Archuleta- L 4-3, Bye, W Fall 2:29, L Fall 3:00

184 -

Chase Pywell- W 8-3, W Fall 3:00, L Fall 0:20, L 3-2

197 -

Joshua Wilson - L Fall 6:48, Bye, L 5-3

285 -

Dustin Mason- Bye, L TF 20-2, L Fall 6:49

Collin Rossillon- L Fall 1:24, Bye, W Fall 3:56, L TF 18-2

Up Next . . .

The Swedes travel to Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 23 for the University of Nebraska-Kearney Open. This tournament is set to begin at 10 a.m.