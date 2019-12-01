Boys

Emporia Spartans

Coach: Beau Welch (10th year).

Last year’s record: 11-10 (6-7, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 5A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Beau Baumgartner, G, 6-0, sr.; Connor Hoyt, G, 5-10, sr.; Charles Snyder, F, 6-5, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Skyler Douglas, G, 5-11, sr.; Hunter Hines, F, 6-2, jr.; Chance Gilpin, G, 6-0, jr.; Camden Kirmer, G, 6-0, jr.

Outlook: Snyder was leading scorer (16 ppg) and rebounder (6 rpg) but missed part of season with injury. ... Baumgartner averaged 8 ppg and 3 rpg. ... Hoyt added 4 ppg. ... Welch two wins from 100.

Junction City Blue Jays

Coach: Nick Perez (4th year).

Last year’s record: 10-11 (5-8, T6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 6A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (1) Qua’Vez Humphreys, G, 6-4, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Chris Dixon, G, 6-4, jr.; Calvin Range, F, 6-2, sr.; Luke Hughes, F, 6-3, sr.; Terrance Tedder, G, 6-1, jr.; Howard Johnson, G, 6-1.

Outlook: Graduation claimed leading scorer and rebounder and first-team all-leaguer AJ Dickerson as well as three other starters and big senior group. ... Humphreys was second-leading scorer. ... Shooting will be strength for Blue Jays with Perez calling it his best shooting team with 1 through five able to step out and hit the three.

Manhattan Indians

Coach: Benji George (6th year).

Last year’s record: 8-13 (5-8, T6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 6A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (5) Chandler Marks, F, 6-6, sr.; Raeshon Riddick, G, 6-3, sr.; Tyce Hoover, F, 6-4, sr.; Mitch Munsen, F, 6-3, sr.; Owen Braxmeyer, G, 6-1, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Antonio Barron, 6-3, sr.; Peyton Weizelman, 5-11, sr.; Tyler Higgins, 6-2, sr.; Colton Sullivan, 6-1, sr.; Brett Wilcoxson, 5-11, jr.

Outlook: Indians slipped below .500 for first time in George’s tenure. ... Marks led team in scoring at 7.9 ppg, while Braxmeyer added 7.8 ppg and Hoover 7 ppg. ... Riddick was top rebounder at 4.8 ppg, but saw numbers slip after being league newcomer of the year as sophomore. ... Eight seniors on roster, giving George plenty of experience.

Girls

Emporia Spartans

Coach: Carolyn Dorsey (7th year).

Last year’s record: 8-12 (5-9, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 5A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Ray Breshears, G, 5-7, sr.; Mya Tovar, C, 5-8, sr.; Gracie Gilpin, G, 5-5, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Macey Adams, G, 5-7, jr.; Emily Christensen, G, 5-9, jr.; Mya Chapman, G, 5-8, sr.; Allie Baker, G, 5-5, so.

Outlook: Spartans were strong defensively last year, but had trouble scoring at times. ... Graduation claimed leading scorer and rebounder and all-leaguer Taylor Milleson. ... Gilpin averaged 6 ppg as freshman and is top perimeter threat. ... Tovar added 5.9 ppg and 3.8 rpg and will be the presence inside. ... Breshears averaged 3 ppg. .. Spartans nearly pulled sub-state upset of Seaman. .. Size is issue with no player taller than 5-foot-9.

Junction City Blue Jays

Coach: Tim Testa (1st year).

Last year’s record: 0-21 (0-14, 9th in league).

Postseason: lost in 6A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Lucy Rivera, G, 5-3, jr.; Alyssa Grygier, G, 5-6, sr.; Madison Escobar, C, 5-9, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Jayda Harris, G, 5-5, so.; Andrea Davis, G, 5-7, jr.; Savannah Adams, C, 5-10, sr.

Outlook: Testa in first year as head coach. ... Scoring was issue for Blue Jays who topped 30 points just twice all season. ... Addition of Adams could be boost as she is lone size.

Manhattan Indians

Coach: Scott Mall (27th year).

Last year’s record: 15-7 (10-4, 3rd in league).

Postseason: lost in 6A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (1) Aloera Ostermann, G, 5-10, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Zanaa Cordis, F, 6-4, sr.; Jaiden Weixelman, G, 5-5, jr.; Taylor Claussen, F, 5-11, jr.; Gaby Martinez, G, 5-5, sr.; Maddy Kuntz, F, 5-9, jr.; Gillian Awbrey, G, 5-9, jr.; Grace Dixon, F, 6-1, so.; Emily Ostermann, G, 5-9, sr.; Amelia Knopp, G, 5-8, fr.

Outlook: Indians were denied return trip to state for third straight year by Topeka High in sub-state finals. ... Graduation claimed four four-year players including first-team all-leaguer Kia Wilson. ... Ostermann, Cordis and Weixelman all averaged 4 ppg last year. ... Cordis also averaged 4 rpg and is tallest player in the league. ... Indians have good size overall with eight players 5-foot-8 or taller. ... Mall is eight wins from 450 overall and 19 from 400 at Manhattan.

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE

2018-19 STANDINGS

Boys

;League;Overall

*Washburn Rural;13-1;23-2

*Topeka High;13-1;18-3

Seaman;9-5;14-8

Emporia;6-8;11-10

Hayden;6-8;9-12

Junction City;5-9;10-11

Manhattan;5-9;8-13

Topeka West;4-10;6-15

Highland Park;2-12;3-18

Girls

;League;Overall

*Washburn Rural;13-1; 23-2

*Topeka High;13-1;22-3

Manhattan;10-4;15-7

Seaman;10-4;16-7

Highland Park;6-8;11-10

Emporia;5-9;8-13

Hayden;4-10;6-15

Topeka West;2-12;4-18

Junction City;0-14;0-21

Returning all-leaguers

Boys

Tre Alexander, Topeka West (HM); Joe Berry, Washburn Rural (2nd); Elijah Brooks, Topeka West (HM); Da’Vonshai Harden, Topeka High (2nd); Tyce Hoover, Manhattan (HM); Qua’Vez Humphreys, Junction City (HM); Chandler Marks, Manhattan (HM); CJ Powell, Highland Park (2nd); Charles Snyder, Emporia (1st); King Sutton, Topeka High (HM).

Girls

NiJaree Canady, Topeka High (1st); Chloe Carter, Seaman (2nd); Ariyana Grassity, Topeka High (1st); Kasey Hamilton, Washburn Rural (1st); JaNeysha Hendricks, Topeka High (HM); Emma Krueger, Washburn Rural (2nd); Miyah Larson, Topeka West (HM); Sophia Purcell, Hayden (HM); Lilly Smith, Topeka High (HM); Tilah Taylor, Topeka West (HM); Talayah Thomas, Topeka High (HM); Camryn Turner, Seaman (1st).