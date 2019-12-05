Coming off a 21-3 season, Basehor-Linwood boys’ basketball coach Michael McBride felt good about how his team worked in their first week of practice.

“The first four days were, strangely, really good,” he said. “Positive energy, good teamwork, I don’t feel any jealousy or animosity between anyone.”

Even with a stellar regular-season record last year, the Bobcats are not focused on trying to improve or maintain their 21-total wins.

“We don’t ever go in talking about that records and things like that,” he said. “Our whole goal every single year is to get to the state tournament and see what we can do. I don’t even say win the state championship. “I think that puts a lot of pressure on high school kids so we try to get to the state tournament and then refocus and see if we can win it.”

The Bobcats return senior guard Connor Younger and center Cory Davila. McBride praised their leadership so far.

“They’re being great leaders they’re bringing energy, they're being complimentary of the young kids,” he said. The Bobcats opened their season Thursday on the road at Eudora High School. Game results were not available prior to publication.

2019-20 Basehor-Linwood Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 5 at Eudora, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10-13, Liberty North Tournament Saturday,

Jan. 4 at Kansas City Piper, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 HOSTS Lansing, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Shawnee Heights, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, at De Soto, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21-25, HOSTS Varsity Tournament

Thursday, Jan. 30, HOSTS Shawnee Mission-West, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 HOSTS Pittsburg, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7, at Turner, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, HOSTS Leavenworth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14, at Lansing, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 HOSTS TDe Soto 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, HOSTS Turner, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 HOSTS Shawnee Heights 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, at Leavenworth, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 sub-state playoffs begin

Wednesday, March 11-14 Class 6A state tournament