Last season’s record may not be reflective of what the Basehor-Linwood girls’ basketball team was capable of at the time and what it brings into this season.

The Lady Bobcats finished 8-13 last season but head coach Jason Tatkenhorst said the team could have accomplished a lot more and is in a good position to do so this season.

“We’re very competitive,” he said. “The way we played (last season) had nothing to do with our record, we lost a lot of close games. We return a lot of starters, more than five that started a game last season.”

Tatkenhorst said beyond the returning starters there are plenty of players ready to fill the holes.

“We got letter winners back,” he said. “We got every position filled. We look pretty good on paper, who knows what’s going to happen in the game that's what we’re working on right now.”

The Lady Bobcats open the season Friday on the road at Eudora High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

2019-20 Basehor-Linwood Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 5 at Eudora, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10-13, Tournament at Paola High School

Saturday, Jan. 4 at Kansas City Piper, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 HOSTS Lansing, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday,

Jan. 14, at Shawnee Heights, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, at De Soto, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21-25, HOSTS varsity tournament

Thursday, Jan. 30, HOSTS Shawnee Mission-West, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 HOSTS Pittsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7, at Turner, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, HOSTS Leavenworth, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14, at Lansing, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 HOSTS De Soto 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, HOSTS Turner, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 HOSTS Shawnee Heights 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, at Leavenworth, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 sub-state playoffs begin

Wednesday, March 11-14 Class 6A state tournament