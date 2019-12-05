High school sports website MaxPreps released its Kansas football All-State team Wednesday and two members of the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats were included.

Senior quarterback Chase Torkelson and senior placekicker Nate Parkison added second-team all-state honors to their previously earned recognition as All-United Kansas Conference.

Torkelson was one of the top-passers in class 4A last season throwing for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns. Parkison was a perfect 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts with a long of 40 yards while also making 37-38 extra-point attempts.

The Bobcats finished the season 5-4.

Wrestling begins

Basehor-Linwood boy's wrestling opened its season with a 42-35 win at home against Bonner Springs Wednesday. The win breaks a 6-match losing streak to the Braves. The boys travel to Pleasant Hill, Missouri Saturday for a varsity tournament while the girls face Emporia High School on the road.

Lansing dropped its season opener to Olathe South 40-33 Wednesday. On the girl's side, Jada Pearson and Abby Busch earned the first wins in the program's history. Both teams will be in tournament action Saturday at Gardner Edgerton.