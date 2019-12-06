Lansing boys’ basketball enters the 2019-20 season looking to improve on an 8-13 record from last season and with head coach Jason Jones in his second season in charge, things are beginning to come together.

Jones said the beginning of his second season as the head coach has already been a lot better in terms of getting everyone on the same page.

“Year two is just so much smoother than year one and guys have a concept of what we’re trying to do and a little bit of familiarity with the system and that definitely helps you get moving a little bit faster,” he said.

The Lions graduated seven seniors last year, leaving a lot of minutes to be filled by returners.

Jones said they will still return three starters and a few others who contributed throughout last season. He said they will try to run a deeper rotation throughout the season, which will affect their style of play.

“We’re trying to play a little faster and pressure a little bit more, which is going to eat more bodies if we’re going to do it,” he said. “So we’ll see how it shakes out, probably till Christmas, we’re going to pull it in and then we’ll either continue with that or narrow down.”

The Lions open the season on the road Tuesday at Seaman. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

2019-20 Lansing Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Seaman, 7:15 p.m

Friday, Dec. 13 at Spring Hill, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 HOSTS Shawnee Heights, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, at Free State, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Leavenworth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 at Basehor-Linwood, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Turner, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 HOSTS Shawnee Mission South, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 HOSTS Leavenworth, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21-24, at Shawnee Mission West Tournament

Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 HOSTS Mill Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 at De Soto, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 HOSTS Basehor-Linwood, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 HOSTS De Soto, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, HOSTS Turner, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 sub-state playoffs begin

Wednesday, March 11-14 Class 6A state tournament