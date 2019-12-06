Steve Watkins may be in his first season as the girls’ head basketball coach but it is not like most first years as he spent the prior season as the team’s assistant coach.

That Lady Rams team finished 20-3 and graduated two top scorers, leaving a lot of room to fill in. Watkins said this team will probably look different from last year as they find different ways to get production.

“We’re gonna play a little different this year because we lost two girls that went to college,” he said. “Overall, we lost about 35 points out of our offense. So to get that back, we’re gonna have to shoot the ball more, or try to get more possessions.”

The Lady Rams return senior power forwards Kaija Nutsch and Caitlyn Herbig, who earned All-NEKL honors last season.

They also return sophomore guard Gabriella Watkins, who was first off the bench in her freshman season.

Watkins said his transition to head coach has been smooth and that he coached the team over the summer.

The Lady Rams open the season Friday at home against Maur Hill Prep. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.