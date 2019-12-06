Learning to play together has been part of the Lansing girls’ basketball team as preparations for the season began in late November.

The Lady Lions finished last season with a 10-12 record and return three starters and several players that contributed minutes. Head coach KC Simmons said the first couple weeks of the season have been about getting back in their groove.

“There’s always a little bit of a learning curve,” he said. “Both physically and mentally getting kids adjusted. So, what we're trying to do is just clean up things we’ve done in the past.”

Simmons said part of the challenge is getting everyone on the same page. “It’s something we always are fighting,” he said. “Just kind of like chemistry and playing together because everybody wants to be on the court. And sometimes getting everybody to gel and play as a team is more important than being an individual.”

He also said he thinks this will be a deep team once players start to click.

“I feel like we could be a really deep team,” he said. “So anytime you have a deep team early on, kids start to separate themselves one way or the other. So hopefully here in the next couple weeks, we have kids start to rise to the top and kind of separate themselves.”

The Lady Lions open the season Tuesday on the road at Seaman. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

2018-19 Lansing Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Seaman, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at Spring Hill, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 HOSTS Shawnee Heights, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, at Free State, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Leavenworth, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 at Basehor-Linwood, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Turner, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 HOSTS Shawnee Mission South, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 HOSTS Leavenworth, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, HOSTS Mill Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Wellsville Tournament, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 at De Soto, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 HOSTS Basehor-Linwood, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 HOSTS De Soto, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, HOSTS Turner, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, at Shawnee Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 sub-state playoffs begin

Wednesday, March 11-14 Class 6A state tournament