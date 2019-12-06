The Leavenworth girls’ basketball team enters an interesting season after finishing 15-7 overall, running the table in the United Kansas Conference and returning the league player of the year in Aleshia Jones.

All of that and a new head coach in Ryan Foster gives the Lady Pioneers a recipe for a fun season.

Despite all of last season’s success, the Lady Pioneers fell short of reaching the state tournament when they fell to Olathe East 43-41 in the sub-state finals.

They also graduated four seniors who impacted the rotation and earned all-UKC recognition.

The Lady Pioneers still have plenty of athletes to fill their rotation. Leavenworth opens its 2019-20 campaign Friday on the road at Mill Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

2019-20 Leavenworth Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Friday, Dec. 6 at Mill Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12-14 at Joplin Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 19 HOSTS Olathe South, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 HOSTS Lansing 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 HOSTS Turner, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 HOSTS De Soto, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at Lansing, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 at Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30 -Feb. 1 at Lawrence Free State Tournament, TBD

Friday, Feb. 7 HOSTS Shawnee Heights, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Basehor-Linwood, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 at Turner, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 at Shawnee Heights, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at De Soto, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 HOSTS Basehor-Linwood, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 sub-state playoffs begin

Wednesday, March 11-14 Class 6A state tournament