Pleasant Ridge’s boys’ basketball team faces a difficult challenge when it opens the season at home Friday against Maur Hill Prep, a team that finished last season 22-0.

Coming off a 9-12 season in the Northeast Kansas League where underclassmen were needed to fill roles, the Rams find themselves in a similar position with just three seniors.

With just two weeks of practice before the season begins, head coach Pat Battle said it’s not about getting everything down before the first game.

“You can’t come in and say you’re going to be good at everything,” he said. “So the things we feel need to be our mantra is running the floor, playing up-tempo basketball and playing as hard as we can.”

The Rams return junior point guard Connor Gibson, an All-NEKL honorable mention. Sophomore Justin Johnston will be in the rotation after starting as a freshman.

“He (Johnston) plays the four undersized really well and plays really hard,” Battle said.

The Rams season opener against Maur Hill is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m.