Girls high school boxscores
ABILENE 41, SMOKY VALLEY 40
Smoky Valley;10;5;15;10;—;40
Abilene;8;13;9;11;—;41
Smoky Valley — VanDerWege 1 (1) 0-2 3, Brumbaugh 4 (4) 0-0 12, Priddy 5 0-0 10, Haxton 2 (2) 2-2 8, Johnson 1 (1) 0-3 3, Ryan 2 0-0 4.
Abilene — Holmes 5 (2) 3-6 15, Lillard 3 0-2 6, Hayes 6 (2) 1-2 15, Liby 2 (1) 0-0 5.
AQUINAS 51, MANHATTAN 26
Manhattan;4;5;8;9;—;26
Aquinas;15;10;15;11;—;51
Manhattan — Claussen 5 (1) 2-2 13, A. Ostermann 3 0-0 6, Aubrey 0 1-1 1, Martinez 1 0-0 2, Cordis 2 0-1 4.
Aquinas — Watts 12 (3) 3-4 30, O’Keefe 2 2-2 6, Skelton 3 1-2 7, Culliton 2 (1) 2-6 6, Hartnett 0 1-2 1.
BALDWIN 48, PAOLA 41
Paola;4;17;13;8;—;41
Baldwin;13;10;7;18;—;48
Paola — Yates 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-1 0, anf 4 2-4 10, Ediger 4 3-4 11, Bryant 2 (1) 3-6 8, Clark 1 0-0 2, Garrett 1 1-1 3, McDow 1 4-10 6.
Baldwin — Neufeld 1 0-0 2, Boyle 2 2-4 6, Burnett 3 5-11 11, Harvey 1 1-5 3, Swonger 2 (2) 2-4 8, Smith 5 (1) 7-13 18.
BV-RANDOLPH 50, LINN 40
Linn;11;8;12;9;—;40
BV-Randolph;10;16;15;9;—;50
Linn — Thallman 3 0-1 6, S. Bott 2 0-0 4, Dittmer 1 0-0 2, E. Bott 3 (2) 1-3 9, Peters 1 2-4 4, Oehmke 3 (1) 0-0 7, Beikman 2 4-8 8.
Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 5 8-10 18, L. Zoeller 2 0-0 4, Al. Cassel 4 (1) 5-9 14, Marker 0 1-2 1, Gough 1 0-2 2, Young 3 1-6 7, Ab. Cassel 2 0-0 4.
BURLINGAME 44, CAIR PARAVEL 25
Cair Paravel;7;8;4;6;—;25
Burlingame;11;9;13;11;—;44
Cair Paravel — Barkley 2 (1) 3-4 8, Smith 3 (2) 0-0 8, Drum 2 1-1 5, Cleverdon 2 0-0 4.
Burlingame — Punches 2 4-6 8, Winters 5 (1) 2-2 13, Giffin 5 (2) 0-0 12, Simmons 1 3-4 5, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Shaffer 1 0-1 2.
CLAY CENTER 29, ROCK CREEK 17
Rock Creek;4;7;5;1;—;17
Clay Center;7;8;8;6;—;29
Rock Creek — DeWeese 2 1-2 5, Goehring 0 1-2 1, E. Gill 1 1-5 3, Matzke 1 0-0 2, L. Gill 1 (1) 1-2 4, Gehl 1 0-2 2.
Clay Center — Siebold 2 0-3 4, Liby 3 (3) 0-2 9, Henry 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schurle 1 0-0 2, Hammel 0 2-2 2, Edwards 2 5-8 9.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 43, WASHINGTON COUNTY 20
Clifton-Clyde;18;17;11;4;—;43
Washington County;8;4;7;1;—;20
Clifton-Clyde — J. Bowser 2 1-2 5, Sikes 1 (1) 0-0 3, Douglas 2 (1) 0-0 5, P. Girard 4 0-0 8, A. Girard 2 (1) 0-0 5, Knox 2 (1) 0-0 5, Callihan 4 4-6 12.
Washington County — Chandler 1 0-0 2, Boykin 2 0-0 4, M. Metz 0 2-4 2, Kern 1 0-0 2, Otott 1 (1) 3-4 6, B. Metz 2 0-0 4.
COUNCIL GROVE 46, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 23
Council Grove;10;6;12;17;—;46
Central Heights;0;9;6;8;—;23
Council Grove — Boatwright 6 0-1 12, Armstrong 3 (1) 0-0 7, Julian 1 0-0 2, Butler 5 (1) 1-4 12, Allen 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-0 2, Honas 0 3-4 3, Jones 1 2-4 4, Cannon 0 1-2 1.
Central Heights — Riemer 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 3-4 3, Roehl 1 (1) 0-0 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Brockus 1 0-0 2, Compton 1 (1) 1-2 4, Froggatte 1 1-2 3, Peel 2 0-2 4.
FRANKFORT 55, PAWNEE CITY, NEB. 32
Pawnee City;6;9;7;10;—;32
Frankfort;12;19;7;17;—;55
Pawnee City — Tegtmeier 4 (1) 0-1 9, Wilcox 0 0-1 0, Branch 0 7-14 7, Menninga 2 4-6 8, Branek 3 2-4 8.
Frankfort — Loiseau 1 3-6 5, Tommer 3 1-2 7, Cornelison 1 1-2 3, Shirley 3 (2) 0-0 8, Rose 2 (1) 0-0 5, Broxterman 6 1-1 13, Brandt 4 1-2 9, Fox 2 1-1 5.
HARTFORD 55, ALTOONA-MIDWAY 15
Altoona-Midway;8;2;2;3;—;15
Hartford;9;22;21;4;—;55
Altoona-Midway — Tarlton 3 (1) 0-0 7, Davis 0 2-4 2, Martin 1 0-2 2, Stackhouse 2 0-0 4.
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 10 1-2 21, Baker 1 1-2 3, Heathman 3 0-0 6, Breshears 3 1-1 7, R. Darbyshire, 3 0-2 6, Finnerty 6 0-0 12.
HERINGTON 67, PEABODY 12
Peabody;2;2;6;3;—;12
Herington;14;22;21;10;—;67
Peabody — Eldridge 4 (1) 3-4 12, Hauck 0 0-1 1, Davis 0 0-2 0.
Herington — Kremeier 6 (2) 2-6 16, Becker 1 0-0 2, Rutschman 4 (1) 1-1 10, Swader 4 0-2 8, Brott 1 0-0 2, Roe 11 1-2 23, Stiles 2 0-0 4, Friesen 1 0-0 2.
HOLTON 48, ATCHISON 13
Atchison;7;2;0;4;—;13
Holton;14;17;8;9;—;48
Atchison — Herring 1 (1) 0-0 3, Harris 0 0-1 0, Rawls 1 2-4 4, Saunders 2 0-0 4, Dill 1 0-0 2.
Holton — Flewelling 0 2-7 2, Haussler 2 1-2 5, Yingst 2 0-0 4, Hickman 4 2-2 10, Rhodd 1 0-2 2, Tanking 5 (3) 3-5 16, Crouch 0 3-5 3, Patch 3 0-0 6.
HORTON 62, VALLEY FALLS 20
Horton;23;17;13;9;—;62
Valley Falls;2;7;8;3;—;20
Horton — Soto 2 0-0 4, McAfee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Randall 13 (1) 1-4 28, Smith 6 8-12 20, Bruning 2 2-2 6, Banks 0 1-4 1.
Valley Falls — Darveaux 3 (1) 6-10 13, Nellis 0 0-2 0, Yates 2 (1) 0-4 5, Correll 0 2-4 2.
JEFFERSON NORTH 62, JACKSON HEIGHTS 53
Jackson Heights;13;5;11;24;——;53
Jefferson North;12;21;15;14;—;62
Jackson Heights — White 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kennedy 1 (1) 2-2 5, Dohl 8 (2) 3-5 21, Brey 2 2-2 6, Marlatt 6 2-6 14, Roles 2 0-0 4.
Jefferson North — Robertson 1 1-2 3, Wistuba 0 1-3 1, Vaught 6 (4) 2-2 18, Downing 2 7-11 11, Weishaar 5 (1) 3-4 14, Schneider 5 3-8 13, E. Tweed 1 0-0 2.
KC PIPER 66, OTTAWA 27
KC Piper;19;22;23;2;—;66
Ottawa;7;9;5;6;—;27
KC Piper — Vazquez 21, Serrano 2, Porter 12, Guilbeaux 4, Banes 10, Bruce 2, Carter 13, Covington 2.
Ottawa — Titus 4, Curtis 5, Ficken 3, Hadl 2, Evans 9, Gollier 2, Hornbuckle 2.
LEBO 56, FLINTHILLS 35
Lebo;20;20;5;11;—;56
Flinthills;8;6;9;12;—;35
Lebo — Peek 4 (2) 8-8 18, Jones 7 5-11 19, Reeves 1 1-2 3, Schrader 1 0-0 2, Tackitt 1 0-0 2, Tollefson 0 0-2 0, Moore 4 (1) 3-6 12.
Flinthills — Hinnen 1 0-0 2, Lakin 0 1-2 1, Martin 1 3-7 5, Carney 2 (1) 2-6 7, Donner 5 (2) 4-10 16, Sorum 2 0-3 4, Alvord 0 0-2 0.
LYNDON 45, MDCV 7
Lyndon;15;14;12;4;—;45
MdCV;0;2;4;1;—;7
Lyndon — Sturdy 2 1-2 5, Criqui 4 2-2 10, Addleman 3 5-10 11, Ramey 1 1-2 3, Hielscher 3 2-2 8, Easter 3 0-2 6, Stanley 1 0-0 2.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Simmons 0 0-1 0, Moore 1 0-0 2, DeCavele 0 2-2 2, McGowin 0 3-5 3.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 61, CENTRALIA 39
Centralia;9;13;9;8;—;39
Nemaha Central;14;12;17;18;—;61
Centralia — Kuckelman 1 (1) 2-4 5, K. Becker 4 5-7 13, Haverkamp 0 2-2 2, Kramer 3 (1) 3-8 10, Deters 3 3-4 9.
Nemaha Central — Macke 2 (2) 4-6 10, Corby 3 (1) 1-2 8, Kramer 7 (1) 2-3 17, M. Lortscher 0 2-2 2, Elder 2 0-3 4, Heideman 1 0-0 2, K. Lortscher 3 (2) 0-0 8, Rottinghaus 4 2-2 10.
OLPE 64, ST. MARYS 43
Olpe;24;15;11;14;—;64
St. Marys;15;9;10;9;—;43
Olpe — Smith 3 3-6 9, Davis 3 (2) 1-2 9, Heins 6 6-8 18, Bishop 3 2-3 8, Fisher 5 (4) 2-2 16, Broyles 1 2-2 4.
St. Marys — M. Hurla 2 (2) 3-4 9, K. Hurla 3 3-3 9, Layton 0 2-2 2, Schindler 1 3-4 5, Mulligan 2 (2) 1-2 7, Schoenfeld 3 (2) 1-2 9.
OSAGE CITY 55, MISSION VALLEY 51
Mission Valley;8;14;17;12;—;51
Osage City;14;11;16;14;—;55
Mission Valley — M. Deters 6 (2) 2-2 16, Durkes 1 0-0 2, Halupa 3 (1) 3-5 10, P. Martin 1 (1) 0-0 3, H. Martin 3 (1) 2-2 9, TOmlinson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Long 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Osage City — Sage 1 (1) 0-2 3, Kirkpatrick 7 (4) 9-17 27, Serna 6 (2) 2-3 16, Kerns 1 7-12 9.
OSKALOOSA 54, ATCHISON COUNTY 32
Atchison County;5;11;8;8;—;32
Oskaloosa;9;17;12;16;—;54
Atchison County — Behrnes 0 0-2 0, Schletzbaum 2 0-2 4, Nitz 4 (2) 0-0 10, M. Pitts 3 0-0 6, Wallisch 6 0-5 12.
Oskaloosa —Reg. Curry 7 0-2 14, Ree. Curry 3 0-0 6, Pfau 3 (1) 4-6 11, Janus 1 0-0 2, Rockhold 8 3-7 19, Johnson 1 0-0 2.
MAUR HILL 49, PLEASANT RIDGE 47
Pleasant RIdge;14;12;10;11;—;47
Maur Hill;21;4;14;10;—;49
Pleasant Ridge — Kern 2 0-1 4, Schwinn 1 3-4 5, Watkins 2 (1) 3-6 8, Oatney 0 2-2 2, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Nutsch 8 2-4 18, Herbig 1 4-6 6.
Maur Hill — Dulac 3 (2) 1-3 9, Stec 2 (2) 2-3 8, Mason 1 2-2 4, Folsom 8 4-9 20, Domann 3 0-3 6, Buron 0 2-5 2.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 61, WEST FRANKLIN 48
West Franklin;10;10;15;13;—;48
Northern Heights;17;19;12;13;—;61
West Franklin — Judd 3 (1) 3-4 10, Hutchison 2 (1) 2-3 7, Ford 1 0-0 2, Scott 0 1-2 1, Swank 2 1-1 5, Flory 10 0-1 21.
Northern Heights — Massey 6 (1) 8-10 21, Brecheisen 1 3-5 5, Burton 1 0-0 2, French 1 1-2 3, Smart 7 (2) 6-7 22, Boyce 3 2-3 8.
RILEY COUNTY 52, VALLEY HEIGHTS 40
Riley County;9;19;13;11;—; 52
Valley Heights;0;14;13;12;—;40
Riley County — Rignell 4 (3) 1-4 12, Brummett 4 6-8 14, Thomson 2 (1) 11-12 16, K. McGuire 3 1-2 7, Kulp 0 1-2 1, Burton 1 0-1 2.
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 2 (2) 1-2 7, M. Vermetten 2 0-4 4, E. Toerber 5 2-6 12, Yungeberg 2 0-0 4, S. Vermetten 4 5-5 13.
ROYAL VALLEY 45, PERRY-LECOMPTON 30
Royal Valley;6;20;5;14;—;45
Perry-Lecompton;15;2;6;7;—;30
Royal Valley — Saia 1 1-5 3, Elmer 1 1-3 3, Bryan 4 (1) 4-4 13, Price 1 0-0 2, Joslin 3 (2) 1-4 9, Albright 1 0-0 2, Williamson 3 (1) 6-7 13.
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 1 (1) 1-2 4, J. Keller 2 (1) 2-2 7, Hurd 1 4-4 6, C. Keller 0 4-6 4, Daniels 2 0-4 4, Cumming 0 0-1 0, Baker 1 1-2 3, Paramore 0 0-2 0, Metcalfe 0 2-2 2.
RURAL VISTA 34, CANTON-GALVA 8
Canton-Galva;2;0;2;4;—;8
Rural Vista;9;12;8;15;—;34
Canton-Galva — Klat 0 2-2 2, Moddelmmog 0 2-3 2, Bell 1 0-0 2, Maestre 1 0-1 2.
Rural Vista — A. Brockmeier 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Jacobsen 1 (1) 0-0 3, Riedy 3 (1) 1-1 8, Sly 1 0-0 2, Linder 2 (2) 0-0 6, M. Brockmeier 2 (1) 0-0 5, H. Brockmeier 1 1-4 3, Acres 1 0-2 2, Linder 0 1-2 1.
SABETHA 53, MARYSVILLE 50
Sabetha;12;12;16;13;—;53
Marysville;8;13;16;13;—;50
Sabetha — Hughes 1 2-2 4, Cox 2 (2) 0-0 6, M. Schuette 2 (1) 1-2 6, Wertenberger 3 3-7 9, Schumann 5 (1) 5-8 16, Renyer 2 0-0 4, Michael 4 0-1 8.
Marysville — Peschel 0 1-3 1, Franco 2 (1) 4-5 9, Bartels 6 (1) 3-5 16, Lauer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Roever 4 (2) 1-2 11, Ronnbeaum 2 0-0 4, Dressman 1 2-3 4.
TROY 48, RIVERSIDE 40
Troy;8;13;17;10;—;48
Riverside;14;6;7;13;—;40
Troy — Parks 1 0-2 2, Williams 1 3-7 5, Euler 1 (1) 8-16 11, Norris 3 (1) 4-4 11, Engemann 5 (1) 2-3 13, Hill 2 2-6 6.
Riverside — Jones 2 (1) 0-0 5, Murphy 0 2-6 2, Libel 1 0-0 2, En. Byrd 4 2-4 10, Eu. Byrd 2 1-2 5, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 (2) 2-3 14.
WABAUNSEE 62, AXTELL 27
Axtell;4;8;13;2;—;27
Wabaunsee;16;15;16;5;—;62
Axtell — Porting 0 2-2 2, Schmitz 2 0-0 4, T. McClellan 0 0-1 0, Schmelzle 3 2-2 8, Buessing 1 (1) 0-0 3, Broxterman 1 3-8 5, Feldkamp 1 1-2 3, SMith 1 0-0 2, L. MCClellan 0 0-2 0.
Wabaunsee — Hutley 8 (5) 4-5 25, Schreiner 5 2-2 12, Barber 2 0-0 4, A. Hafenstine 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mumpower 2 1-2 5, Wertzberger 3 1-1 7, Strait 1 0-0 2, Schutter 1 2-2 4.
WAMEGO 57, ROSSVILLE 28
Rossville;3;5;9;10;—;28
Wamego;7;17;20;13;—;57
Rossville — Dyche 0 6-10 6, Bergstresser 1 0-0 2, Rabe 1 3-6 5, Morelli 2 3-4 7, Gillum 2 4-6 8.
Wamego — Billings 1 (1) 0-0 3, Donnelly 4 (2) 2-2 12, Alexander 2 (1) 0-0 5, To. Hoobler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Denney 3 1-4 7, Pierson 1 3-4 5, Alderson 2 (1) 3-4 8, Beachler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hirt 0 2-3 2, Kueker 1 0-0 2, Tr. Hoobler 1 2-2 4, Hamman 1 1-2 3.
WETMORE 33, ONAGA 24
Onaga;1;9;6;8;—;24
Wetmore;5;8;10;10;—;33
Onaga — Fischer 1 2-2 4, L. Krohn 3 2-6 8, R. Krohn 2 1-2 5, Schwartz 1 3-4 5, Figge 1 0-0 2.
Wetmore — Flowers 3 0-0 6, Strathman 4 3-4 11, Osterhaus 5 4-6 14, Brown 1 0-0 2.
Boys high school boxscores
ABILENE 62, SMOKY VALLEY 44
Smoky Valley;20;5;13;6;—;44
Abilene;14;17;17;14;—;62
Smoky Valley — Kennedy 1 1-2 3, Rauchholz 1 0-0 2, Lysell-Stewart 2 0-0 4, Heline 1 0-0 2, Schneider 6 (6) 0-0 18, Heble 1 0-0 2, M. Lucas 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bengsten 2 0-1 4.
Abilene — Jones 0 2-4 2, Coup 0 2-2 2, Stuber 2 2-2 6, McVan 3 (2) 0-0 8, Bryson 3 (1) 1-2 8, Beetch 6 (1) 1-2 14, Becker 4 (1) 3-3 12, Davis 1 0-1 2, Heintz 2 0-2 4, Anderson 2 0-0 4.
ATCHISON COUNTY 47, OSKALOOSA 41
Atchison County;16;12;9;10;—;47
Oskaloosa;13;8;12;8;—;41
Atchison County — Courter 3 (1) 4-12 11, Hawk 0 1-2 1, Myers 8 2-6 18, Ch. Miler 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-1 2, Hetherington 5 0-5 10, Wilson 0 1-4 1, Caudle 1 0-0 2.
Oskaloosa — Sharp 1 0-0 2, Willits 0 3-5 3, Tarwater 5 (1) 2-7 13, Kreutzer 4 (3) 0-0 11, Thayer 2 1-1 5, Hast 1 5-8 7.
ATCHISON 64, HOLTON 45
Atchison;19;19;13;11;—;64
Holton;12;5;16;12;—;45
Atchison — Simpson 2 4-6 8, Daniels 3 (1) 1-2 8, Greenly 7 3-4 17, Johnson 4 (1) 2-3 11, Hernandez 4 (1) 0-0 9, Cushinberry 5 (1) 0-0 11.
Holton — Wright 1 2-4 4, B. Mulroy 5 (3) 3-4 16, Boswell 0 1-2 1, Purcell 2 1-4 5, C. Mulroy 0 0-2 0, Holaday 4 (2) 0-0 10, Lierz 2 (1) 0-0 5, Prine 1 (1) 0-0 3, Leiker 0 1-2 1.
BELOIT 62, CONCORDIA 34
Concordia;11;11;8;4;—;34
Beloit;15;16;14;17;—;62
Concordia — Vignery 2 (2) 0-0 6, Trost 2 0-3 4, Ca. Carlgren 1 (1) 0-0 3, Atwood 1 (1) 0-0 3, Owen 0 0-2 0, Rosenbaum 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ch. Carlgren 3 (1) 0-0 7, Parker 3 0-0 6.
Beloit — Burks 3 (2) 0-0 8, Palen 5 2-2 12, Vahle 0 1-2 1, Gray 4 1-2 9, Cox 6 (2) 1-3 15, Mason 7 3-7 17.
BV-RANDOLPH 60, LINN 26
Linn;7;2;14;3;—26
BV-Randolph 7;25;20;8;—;60
Linn — Bargman 1 2-2 4, York 1 0-0 2, Beier 6 (1) 6-8 19, Cardenas 0 1-2 1.
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 6 7-7 19, Dille 1 0-0 2, Bylkas 4 (3) 3-4 14, W. Wichman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Zoeller 0 2-4 2, Brockman 2 5-8 9, Hoeltzel 0 1-2 1, Clark 1 1-2 3, B. Wichman 3 1-3 7.
BURLINGAME 44, CAIR PARAVEL 43
Cair Paravel;10;10;10;13;—;43
Burlingame;7;15;8;14;—;44
Cair Paravel — Ben 3 5-8 11, Noah 2 (1) 1-3 6, Marco 2 (1) 1-3 6, Hunter 5 4-5 14, Matt 2 0-0 4, Ian 3 2-2 8.
Burlingame — Noonan 1 0-0 2, Kline 7 (6) 0-0 20, Tyson 3 (2) 2-2 10, Robison 0 3-4 3, Young 1 0-0 2, Quaney 3 1-2 7.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 50, WASHINGTON COUNTY 46
Clifton-Clyde;2;17;20;11;—;50
Washington County;9;13;12;12;—;46
Clifton-Clyde — Skocny 1 2-2 4, Lawson 3 (1) 1-2 8, Leduc-Pierce 2 (1) 2-3 7, T. Koch 1 7-8 9, Girard 1 0-0 2, D. Koch 1 0-0 2, Weiche 2 2-2 6, Coffman 1 0-1 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 3 2-4 8.
Washington County — Hoover 4 (1) 4-5 13, Buhrman 2 (2) 2-5 8, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 1-4 9, Grace 2 1-2 5, Otott 3 3-10 9.
COUNCIL GROVE 55, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 49 OT
Council Grove;8;9;16;13;9;—;55
Central Heights;11;10;15;10;3;—;49
Council Grove — Hula 5 2-3 12, Bieling 3 1-2 7, Marshall 4 (1) 1-3 10, Heath 7 (5) 0-1 19, Tischhauser 3 1-4 7.
Central Heights — Crawford 4 (3) 0-0 11, Canady 4 (3) 0-0 11, Bowker 3 (3) 0-0 9, Burson 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-1 4, Coffman 3 (1) 0-1 7, Bones 1 (1) 0-0 3.
FRANKFORT 57, PAWNEE CITY, NEB. 44
Pawnee City;9;17;9;9;—;44
Frankfort;15;11;17;14;—;57
Pawnee City — Ka. Koester 1 0-1 2, Mawhiney 9 2-7 20, Robison 3 1-2 7, Horst 1 1-3 3, Lang 2 0-0 4, Willey 1 0-2 2, Osborne 3 0-1 6.
Frankfort — Gerstner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cornelison 5 4-4 14, Rogers 1 (1) 0-0 3, Armstrong 0 1-3 1, G. Dalinghaus 5 (1) 9-12 20, Gros 2 1-2 5, C. Dalinghaus 0 2-4 2, Schreiner 2 0-0 4, Brandt 2 1-2 5.
HARTFORD 58, ALTOONA-MIDWAY 40
Altoona-Midway;10;2;15;13;—;40
Hartford;13;16;10;19;—;58
Altoona-Midway — Miegs 3 (1) 0-0 7, J. Ashmore 3 (1) 1-3 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, Csarter 5 5-11 15, Marsh 1 0-0 2, Houghton 0 1-2 1, D. Ashmore 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Hartford — Thomas 7 (6) 8-10 28, A. Smith 1 5-11 7, Sull 2 1-3 5, D. Smith 2 (2) 1-3 7, Goodman 3 5-7 11.
HERINGTON 43, PEABODY 41
Peabody;7;15;11;8;—;41
Herington;13;14;9;7;—;43
Peabody — Hauck 0 2-3 2, Young 2 (1) 2-3 7, Reynolds 4 0-1 8, Weerts 4 (2) 2-2 12, Partridge 1 2-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, VanCuren 0 0-1 0, Caldwell 1 2-4 4, Parks 1 0-1 2.
Herington — Sanchez 1 0-0 2, LaRosa 0 2-2 2, Weber 1 0-2 2, Anschutz 5 (3) 2-2 15, Rutschman 3 0-2 6, Brown 2 (1) 1-3 6, Alexander 4 2-4 10.
JEFFERSON NORTH 59, JACKSON HEIGHTS 28
Jackson Heights;13;7;5;3;—;28
Jefferson North;15;13;23;8;—;59
Jackson Heights — S. Holliday 1 0-1 2, Wareham 1 1-2 3, Amon 0 2-3 2, Bosley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kennedy 0 1-3 1, Thompson 5 (1) 0-0 11, Wege 1 0-0 2, Doyle 1 0-0 2, Abel 0 2-4 2.
Jefferson North — Jobbins 6 (2) 0-1 14, Thompson 4 1-2 9, B. Fowler 0 2-2 2, T. Fowler 4 (2) 2-2 12, Pentlin 2 0-1 4, Kramer 1 0-1 2, Tweed 1 0-0 2, Feldkamp 5 4-5 14.
JUNCTION CITY 73, DODGE CITY 42
Junction City;23;14;29;7;—;73
Dodge City;17;4;11;10;—;42
Junction City — Dixon 5 (1) 3-5 14, Johnson 6 (4) 0-0 16, Hughes 0 1-2 1, Tedder 1 0-1 2, Humphreys 5 0-0 10, Range 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Battiste 5 2-2 12, Ruffin 5 0-3 10.
Dodge City — Harshberger 1 2-3 4, Taylor 0 0-1 0, Loll 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sanchez 5 (4) 0-0 14, Smith 1 0-1 2, Lowery 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cox 2 1-1 5, Friess 4 3-4 11.
LEBO 74, FLINTHILLS 25
Lebo;17;33;17;7;—;74
Flinthills;5;15;3;2;—;25
Lebo — Grimmett 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kiefer 3 (2) 2-2 10, Davies 3 0-0 6, Whalen 1 2-3 4, Del Perico 1 0-0 2, Reese 2 (1) 0-3 5, Konrade 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, McEwen 10 (5) 1-2 26, Bailey 2 2-3 6, Ott 2 1-3 5, Ferguson 1 0-0 2.
Flinthills — Becker 4 0-2 8, Morse 2 5-7 9, Wight 0 2-4 2, Mantanona 1 0-0 2, Sorum 2 0-0 4.
LYNDON 61, MDCV 34
MdCV;7;8;10;9;—;34
Lyndon;16;14;24;7;—;61
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Reed 1 2-2 4, Lacey 2 1-2 5, Vanderpool 3 (1) 7-11 14, Davis 0 2-4 2, Duncan 2 0-0 4, Woodson 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Lyndon — Biggs 0 2-2 2, Bazil 1 (1) 2-2 5, Harty 1 0-0 2, Detwiler 5 (1) 2-2 13, Miller 2 -12 5, Kitselman 12 0-2 24, Massey 3 (1) 1-2 8, Brooker 1 0-0 2.
MADISON 59, PLEASANTON 50
Pleasanton;13;13;10;14;—;50
Madison;16;16;13;14;—;59
Pleasanton — Gillespie 7 (4) 6-9 24, Cunningham 3 3-6 9, Dumcum 4 1-2 9, Brandt 3 (2) 0-1 8.
Madison — Harrison 6 (1) 2-3 15, Stutesman 7 1-2 15, Wolgram 4 6-8 14, Miser 3 (1) 0-0 7, Engle 1 2-4 4, Foltz 1 0-1 2, Rayburn 1 0-0 2.
MANHATTAN 51, FREE STATE 49
Mahattan;6;14;7;24;—;51
Free State;13;15;10;11;—;49
Manhattan — Weixelman 0 2-2 2, Braxmeyer 2 (1) 5-6 10, Riddick 1 (1) 2-2 5, Munson 4 2-2 10, Barron 1 2-2 4, Hoover 2 (1) 1-2 6, Marks 5 (1) 3-7 14.
Free State — Downing 3 4-7 10, Lincoln 1 (1) 0-0 3, Fanisher 1 0-0 2, Piper 2 0-0 4, Wisdom 1 0-0 2, Yoder 6 (5) 0-0 17, Middleton 4 (1) 1-2 10, Thompson 0 1-2 1.
MARYSVILLE 68, SABETHA 52
Sabetha;12;19;7;14;—;52
Marysville;15;16;22;15;—;68
Sabetha — Argabright 6 (2) 2-3 16, Bradbury 0 2-2 2, Grimm 5 2-2 12, Garber 7 (3) 5-8 22.
Marysville — O’Neil 4 (2) 2-3 12, Rader 5 (3) 2-3 15, Nietfeld 3 (2) 2-2 10, White 1 3-4 3, Denner 4 (4) 0-0 12, Schroeder 1 1-2 3, M. Holle 4 (1) 2-3 11.
MAUR HILL 70, PLEASANT RIDGE 42
Maur Hill;20;23;16;11;—;70
Pleasant Ridge;13;8;16;5;—;42
Maur Hill — Taylor 0 0-2 0, Kerbelik 2 8-10 12, J. Caudle 3 0-0 6, D. Caudle 3 (1) 0-2 7, Kramer 0 2-3 2, Folsom 6 (3) 2-3 17, Schwinn 1 0-0 2, Siebenmorgen 8 3-4 19, Sachse 2 3-5 7.
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 4 6-8 14, Adams 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bertrand 1 0-0 2, Gibson 4 (3) 0-0 11, Beying 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, VanDyke 1 0-0 2.
MISSION VALLEY 69, OSAGE CITY 64
Mission Valley;13;21;15;20;—;69
Osage City;13;14;17;20;—;64
Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 4 (1) 0-0 9, Benortham 5 (1) 8-12 19, MCGinley 3 4-6 10, Deters 1 0-0 2, Blythe 3 0-1 6, Marcotte 3 2-3 8, Rudeen 1 0-4 2, Day. Logan 5 (2) 1-2 13.
Osage City — Stromgren 2 0-2 4, Sage 1 0-0 2, Crawford 0 0-2 0, Smith 4 0-0 8, Shaffer 4 (2) 4-4 14, Boss 2 3-3 7, Brenner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kirkpatrick 2 (1) 0-0 5, Orender 5 (2) 7-8 19, Schaefer 1 0-0 2.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 64, CENTRALIA 43
Nemaha Central;11;7;18;28;—;64
Centralia;9;7;11;16;—;43
Nemaha Central — Schultejans 0 3-4 3, K. Beck 7 (1) 5-8 20, M. Beck 0 3-4 3, Hammes 1 2-3 4, Ahlquist 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 (1) 0-0 3, Duryea 0 4-6 4, Leonard 3 (1) 5-6 12, Uphaus 5 (2) 1-2 13.
Centralia — Deters 2 (2) 0-0 6, Becker 1 0-1 2, Bowers 1 1-2 3, Quigley 3 1-2 7, Arnold 2 1-2 5, K. Haverkamp 4 (1) 1-6 10, Osterhaus 3 (2) 0-0 8, I. Haverkamp 0 2-2 2.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 77, WEST FRANKLIN 45
West Franklin;13;13;13;6;—;45
Northern Heights;28;26;19;4;—;77
West Franklin — Lower 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gilkey 0 2-2 2, Conway 1 (1) 0-4 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Martinez 0 0-2 0, Birzer 3 1-2 7, Fischer 10 (5) 0-1 25.
Northern Heights — Campbell 1 0-0 2, Heins 3 (1) 0-0 7, Heiman 18 (6) 1-2 43, Plankinton 1 0-1 2, Delgado 1 0-0 2, Preisner 5 0-0 10, Arb 5 1-2 11.
RILEY COUNTY 55, VALLEY HEIGHTS 44
Riley County;10;16;17;12;—;55
Valley Heights;12;5;14;13;—;44
Riley County — T. Harmison 1 1-2 3, A. Holle 1 2-4 4, Fleshman 2 7-11 11, G. Harmison 5 2-4 12, J. Holle 2 (2) 0-0 6, Uphoff 6 (4) 3-4 19
Valley Heights — Beardsley 9 (4) 1-2 23, Claycamp 1 0-0 2, O’Toole 4 (3) 0-0 11, Haines 2 (1) 0-2 5, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Yungeberg 0 1-2 1.
RIVERSIDE 54, TROY 35
Troy;13;5;10;7;—;35
Riverside;18;19;1;16;—;54
Troy — Weber 2 (2) 2-4 8, Anderson 3 (1) 4-4 11, Norris 5 1-2 11, Smith 1 (1) 2-2 5.
Riverside — Byrd 5 (2) 0-0 12, Webb 2 (1) 2-2 7, Chalfant 2 0-2 4, Dittemore 7 2-4 16, Grable 1 (1) 1-2 4, Stillman 5 1-2 11.
ROYAL VALLEY 55, PERRY-LECOMPTON 46
Royal Valley;5;14;11;25;—; 55
Perry-Lecompton;7;11;14;14;—;46
Royal Valley — Canady 1 (1) 2-2 5, Thomas 3 (1) 1-2 8, Wahwassuck 6 10-11 22, Klotz 5 1-2 11, Spoonhunter 3 1-4 7, Miller 1 0-0 2.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 8 (3) 5-5 24, Welch 2 0-1 4, Robb 1 (1) 3-4 6, Doleman 2 (1) 0-0 5, Williams 0 1-3 1, Farmer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ratzlaff 0 1-2 1.
VALLEY FALLS 68, HORTON 18
Horton;2;10;5;1;—;18
Valley Falls;17;26;17;8;—;68
Horton — Isaacs 1 0-0 2, Bone 1 1-4 3, Keo 4 (1) 1-2 10, Miller 0 1-2 1, Negonsott 0 2-2 2.
Valley Falls — Lockhart 3 3-6 9, Di. Cervantez 1 0-0 2, Jepson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Montgomery 3 0-0 6, Pickerell 1 1-2 3, Hawk 3 (2) 2-2 10, Kraxner 4 1-1 9, Burdiek 1 0-0 2, Dy. Cervantez 0 0-1 0, Miller 1 0-0 2, Gatzemeyer 10 2-2 22.
WABAUNSEE 64, AXTELL 38
Axtell;4;11;14;9;—;38
Wabaunsee;15;7;24;18;—;64
Axtell — Hart 0 2-2 2, M. Buessing 0 1-2 1, Q. Buessing 5 2-4 12, Detweiler 3 1-2 7, D. Buessing 0 2-2 2, Werner 2 0-2 4, Volle 1 (1) 0-0 3, Jones 1 (1) 0-0 3, Talbot 2 0-6 4.
Wabaunsee — Schultz 2 3-8 7, Lohmeyer 1 0-0 2, Chabers 4 (1) 0-0 9, Frank 4 (1) 2-3 11, Meseke 6 3-4 15, Oliver 6 (3) 0-2 15, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Miller 1 1-2 3.
WETMORE 49, ONAGA 24
Onaga;6;5;7;6;—24
Wetmore;16;19;11;3;—49
Onaga — Ca. Meyers 5 (2) 0-0 12, Fisher 1 0-1 2, Henneberg 0 1-4 1, Abitz 3 0-0 6, Kufahl 0 0-2 0, Co. Meyers 1 1-4 3.
Wetmore — Shumaker 1 0-2 2, Wommack 2 4-7 8, Bloom 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 1-1 3, McQueen 5 (2) 1-2 13, Henry 5 3-6 13.