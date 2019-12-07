Don and Tom's Bait and Tackle is putting on a fish fry at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at 2108 N.E. Meriden Road in Topeka.

Food is free, but they are accepting donations for the 2020 Kansas Crappie Masters Tournaments Series. Fish and chips will be provided. Bring your own beer.

For more info, call Don and Tom's Bait and Tackle at 785-861-7275.

LAWRENCE

KCC Toy Drive Tourney this Sunday

The Kansas Crappie Club's fifth annual Benefit Toy Drive Tournament at Clinton Lake, originally scheduled for last weekend, was postponed until this Sunday because of heavy winds.

Registrations will take place at Ramp No. 2 prior to the 7 a.m. takeoff, and will require a $40 entry fee per team plus one toy per team member to donate to Toys for Tots as the entry for the Big Fish contest.

The weigh-in will take place at 2:30 p.m.

GLEN ELDER

Glen Elder Park Pond stocked with trout

The Glen Elder Park Pond was stocked with 375 pounds of adult rainbow trout on Friday, with each fish averaging about three-fourths of a pound apiece and several fish reaching 15 to 17 inches long, according to Scott Waters, fisheries biologist for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

This marks the second trout stocking of the season for the pond, with the first taking place Oct. 26 and also totaling 375 pounds. An additional stocking will take place in late December, again at 375 pounds of fish, with two stockings of 400 pounds apiece in February and another stocking of 300 pounds in early March. The total amount of trout stocked at the pond this season will be 4,500 fish weighing 2,225 pounds.

Topeka's Lake Shawnee is also among the Kansas bodies of water that are stocked with rainbow trout each year, with others including Fort Riley's Cameron Springs and Moon Lake, Salina's Lakewood Lake, Hutchinson's Dillon Nature Center Pond, Holton's Elkhorn Lake, Great Bend's Vet's Lake, Clinton State Park's Lake Henry in Lawrence and Dodge City's Lake Charles. For a complete list of stocked trout waters in Kansas and what regulations govern them, go to https://tinyurl.com/u5emnss/.

Special regulations apply while fishing for trout, which has a season that runs from Nov. 1 to April 15, 2020. Anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit for $14.50 to fish the pond, while anglers 15 and younger are exempt. Residents ages 16 through 64 and all nonresidents 16 and older also require a valid fishing license. The daily creel limit is five trout, or two for anglers 15 and younger without a trout permit. The possession limit is three times the daily creel limit.